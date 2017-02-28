Australia receives its first Boeing EA-18G Growler

|
by Richard Tomkins
Canberra, Australia (UPI) Feb 28, 2017
The first of 12 EA-18G electronic warfare aircraft has been received by Australia, making the country the first non-U.S. customer to operate the Boeing fighter.
The aircraft, flown to the Avalon Airshow in Australia from U.S. Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington state, was welcomed by Australian Minister for Defense Marise Payne.
"The Growler can disrupt military electronic systems, such as radars, to protect personnel and improve situational awareness," Payne said in a press release.
"Australia is the only country outside the United States flying the EA-18G Growler and its arrival is a significant leap forward in Australia's joint electronic warfare capability and introduces a dedicated electronic attack option."
Payne said that Australia will now partner with the United States to develop a next-generation radar and radio jammer for the Growler.
"As this is a rapidly evolving area we will work in partnership with the United States Navy to develop the next generation jamming capability, which will ensure that these aircraft remain at the technological forefront throughout their service life."
The Growler will be flown by the Royal Australian Air Force.
The remaining 11 Growler aircraft ordered by Australia are due to be delivered by the middle of this year.
