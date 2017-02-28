Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
AEROSPACE
Australia receives its first Boeing EA-18G Growler
 by Richard Tomkins
 Canberra, Australia (UPI) Feb 28, 2017


U.S. Navy contracts Boeing for P-8A enhancements
Washington (UPI) Feb 27, 2017 - Boeing received a $41 million contract from the U.S. Navy to perform software sustainment and enhancement services for the P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

The agreement covers engineering analysis, software maintenance and support and modernization efforts. Additional services will include prototype installation, software fleet support, implementation, design and analysis work.

The U.S. Department of Defense says the work will be performed in Seattle, Wash.; Huntington Beach, Calif.; St. Louis, Mo.; and Patuxent River, Md. Work is expected to be complete by December 2019.

The contract was not competitively procured. Boeing will receive all funding on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.

The P-8A Poseidon is a maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft procured by the Navy as a replacement for the P-3C Orion to perform anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and intelligence gathering operations.

The plane is powered by two CFM 56-7B engines, can travel at 564 miles per hour, and can be armed with torpedoes and cruise missiles. Additional operators include India and Australia.

The first of 12 EA-18G electronic warfare aircraft has been received by Australia, making the country the first non-U.S. customer to operate the Boeing fighter.

The aircraft, flown to the Avalon Airshow in Australia from U.S. Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington state, was welcomed by Australian Minister for Defense Marise Payne.

"The Growler can disrupt military electronic systems, such as radars, to protect personnel and improve situational awareness," Payne said in a press release.

"Australia is the only country outside the United States flying the EA-18G Growler and its arrival is a significant leap forward in Australia's joint electronic warfare capability and introduces a dedicated electronic attack option."

Payne said that Australia will now partner with the United States to develop a next-generation radar and radio jammer for the Growler.

"As this is a rapidly evolving area we will work in partnership with the United States Navy to develop the next generation jamming capability, which will ensure that these aircraft remain at the technological forefront throughout their service life."

The Growler will be flown by the Royal Australian Air Force.

The remaining 11 Growler aircraft ordered by Australia are due to be delivered by the middle of this year.

AEROSPACE
Transfer of technology deal between Saab and HAL
 Linkoping, Sweden (UPI) Feb 28, 2017
 Saab's South African subsidiary has signed an agreement to transfer technology to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's Avionics Division. The technology transfer between Saab Grintek Defense and HAL will enable in-country maintenance by the Indian company of Saab's Integrated Defensive Aids Suite system, which has been chosen by India as the electronic warfare self-protection system for Indi ... read more
