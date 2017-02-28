Australia receives its first Boeing EA-18G Growler

Washington (UPI) Feb 27, 2017 - Boeing received a $41 million contract from the U.S. Navy to perform software sustainment and enhancement services for the P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

The agreement covers engineering analysis, software maintenance and support and modernization efforts. Additional services will include prototype installation, software fleet support, implementation, design and analysis work.

The U.S. Department of Defense says the work will be performed in Seattle, Wash.; Huntington Beach, Calif.; St. Louis, Mo.; and Patuxent River, Md. Work is expected to be complete by December 2019.

The contract was not competitively procured. Boeing will receive all funding on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.

The P-8A Poseidon is a maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft procured by the Navy as a replacement for the P-3C Orion to perform anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and intelligence gathering operations.

The plane is powered by two CFM 56-7B engines, can travel at 564 miles per hour, and can be armed with torpedoes and cruise missiles. Additional operators include India and Australia.