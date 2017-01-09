Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















IRON AND ICE
Asteroid sleuths go back to the future
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (ESA) Jan 11, 2017


The 2003 'precovery' image of asteroid 2016 WJ1, which was 'refound' in 2016 by the Catalina Sky Survey. The asteroid appears as a faint spot between two bright stars. The orbit of 2016 WJ is rather peculiar, having both nodes - the two intersections of the asteroid's orbit plane with the orbit plane of Earth - very close to Earth's orbital radius. Image courtesy Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope. For a larger version of this image please go here.

Careful sleuthing through decade-old images has enabled ESA's asteroid team to decide that a newly discovered space rock poses little threat of hitting Earth any time soon.

Spotting a previously unknown asteroid for the first time always raises the big question: is there a risk it will impact Earth?

Yet, upon discovery, analysts often have very little to go on. The initial image from the observatory, survey team or individual backyard astronomer who spotted the rock typically gives only basic information - its location in the sky and its brightness - and sometimes these aren't known terribly accurately.

The most crucial information needed to determine with any degree of confidence whether it is a 'near-Earth object' (NEO) - and that it will miss Earth (or not) - is the new object's path. And determining that requires a series images acquired over a period of days or even months.

"We need multiple follow-on images to compute the trajectory and make a risk estimate, but even then the uncertainty can be very large. It really takes many months of observations to get a good, reliable impact risk estimate, and in the meantime, there can be reason to worry," says Ettore Perozzi of the NEO Coordination Centre at ESA's facility in Italy.

Spotted from Arizona
 This is precisely what happened on 19 October, when asteroid 2016 WJ1 was discovered by the Catalina Sky Survey.

Additional images were taken by observers worldwide over the next few weeks, including by a team working at ESA's own observatory on Tenerife in the Canary Islands, but uncertainty of the path meant that a possible close approach in June 2065 - with a worrying impact probability of about 1 in 8000 - could not be excluded.

"The additional images allowed us to refine our knowledge of the trajectory sufficiently to begin searching astronomical archives, to see if anyone had previously imaged this asteroid without having recognised it as such," says Marco Micheli, observer at the NEO centre.

If any were found, the team would score what astronomers call a 'precovery' - short for pre-discovery.

Precovering
 The investigation quickly bore fruit: images found online from the Pan-STARRS survey taken earlier in October showed what might be the target asteroid.

While these were inconclusive, the team assumed they were, in fact, accurate and then used these to call up additional, highly accurate images from a Canadian astronomical image search system.

Bingo: two sets of images from 4 and 5 July 2003 with the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope were found.

"After careful inspection we were able to pinpoint the object, and the team were able to perform some very accurate determinations," says Detlef Koschny, responsible for the NEO portion of ESA's Space Situational Awareness programme.

"The result was that we could preclude any risk of Earth impact from asteroid 2016 WJ1 anytime soon or well into the future."

ESA is now developing a new set of automated, wide-field-of-view 'Fly-Eye' telescopes that will conduct nightly sky surveys, creating a large future archive of images that will make critical precovery confirmations more efficient in future.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Minor Planet Center
 Asteroid and Comet Mission News, Science and Technology





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
IRON AND ICE
White House releases strategy in case of 'killer asteroid'
 Washington DC (Sputnik) Jan 09, 2017
 The White House has published a 25-page report on 'National Near-Earth Object Preparedness Strategy,' detailing preparations in the event that a celestial object such as a 'killer asteroid' is found to be on a collision course with Earth.The report was written by the Interagency Working Group (IWG) for Detecting and Mitigating the Impact of Earth-bound Near-Earth Objects (DAMIEN). The docu ... read more

IRON AND ICE
Two US astronauts complete spacewalk to upgrade ISS

 Hubble provides interstellar road map for Voyagers' galactic trek

 The hidden artist of the Soviet space programme

 Emerging tech aims to improve life for handicapped
IRON AND ICE
Michoud complete stand for testing SLS main fuel tank

 Weather delays resumption of SpaceX's rocket launches

 Arianespace to launch Intelsat 39

 Arianespace to launch JCSAT-17 for SKY Perfect JSAT
IRON AND ICE
New Year yields interesting bright soil for Opportunity rover

 Hues in a Crater Slope

 3-D images reveal features of Martian polar ice caps

 Odyssey recovering from precautionary pause in activity
IRON AND ICE
China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016

 China Plans to Launch 1st Mars Probe by 2020 - State Council Information Office

 China to expand int'l cooperation on space sciences
IRON AND ICE
OneWeb announces key funding from SoftBank Group and other investors

 Airbus DS and Energia eye new medium-class satellite platform

 Space as a Driver for Socio-Economic Sustainable Development

 SoftBank delivers first $1 bn of Trump pledge, to space firm
IRON AND ICE
MIT scientists create super strong, lightweight 3D graphene

 RADA contracted for high energy laser radars

 Southwestern alumna becomes orbital debris scientist at NASA

 Rice U probes ways to turn cement's weakness to strength
IRON AND ICE
Hubble detects 'exocomets' taking the plunge into a young star

 Between a rock and a hard place: can garnet planets be habitable

 VLT to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri System

 Could dark streaks in Venusian clouds be microbial life
IRON AND ICE
Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope

 Flying observatory makes observations of Jupiter previously only possible from space

 How a moon slows the decay of Pluto's atmosphere

 York U research identifies icy ridges on Pluto



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement