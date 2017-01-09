Asteroid buzzes Earth

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Moscow (Sputnik) Jan 11, 2017
On Monday morning Earth barely escaped being struck by a newly-discovered asteroid dubbed 2017 AG13.The asteroid, belonging to the Aten group of asteroids between 11 and 34 meters in diameter, was spotted by scientists at the University of Arizona-based Catalina Sky Survey just two days before the close flyby, primarily due to its low reflectivity and 16-kilometer-per-second speed.
AG13 buzzed our planet at 7:47 a.m., at a distance of about 200 000 kilometers, cosmically a near miss. The asteroid came within half the distance between the Earth and the moon, which can be clearly seen in the video released by Slooh observatory.
An "Impact Earth" simulator, created by researchers at Purdue University, calculated that at an atmospheric collision angle of 45-degrees a space rock the size of AG13 would have exploded into smaller pieces, releasing around 10 times the energy of the atomic bomb that was detonated over Nagasaki.
Although it would mostly burn up in the atmosphere and not cause destruction on a global scale, a significant amount of debris could make it to the surface, potentially causing damage and injury. The impact would be similar to the one caused by a meteorite that entered the atmosphere over Chelyabinsk, Russia, in 2013, which blew out windows and caused significant damage over a wide area.
Detecting approaching space rocks in advance is crucial. Various telescopes and sky surveys constantly scan Earth's neighborhood to track and characterize nearby asteroids. In 2005, the US Congress directed NASA to identify at least 90 percent of potentially hazardous NEOs sized 140 meters or larger by the end of 2020.
Source: Sputnik News
Related Links
Near-Earth Object Program at NASA
Asteroid and Comet Mission News, Science and Technology
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement