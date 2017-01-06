Arianespace to launch Intelsat 39



Arianespace has announced that it will launch Intelsat 39 for Intelsat, one of the world's largest satellite operators.

Intelsat 39 will provide broadband networking and video distribution services in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, as well as broadband connectivity for mobile users in the Indian Ocean region. It will replace the Intelsat 902 satellite, which was launched by Arianespace in 2001.

Intelsat 39 will have both C-band and Ku-band transponders and will be located at the 62 East longitude position. Of note, Intelsat 39 was selected by the government of Myanmar to support the rollout of cellular networks beyond urban centers, essential to achieving a digitally inclusive society. Intelsat 39 is based on the SSL 1300 platform.

Arianespace will launch Intelsat 39 aboard an Ariane 5 from the Guiana Space Center, Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, in the second half of 2018.

Arianespace and Intelsat: A longstanding partnership

"Arianespace has been launching Intelsat satellites since 1983, a very fruitful relationship of nearly 35 years," said Ken Lee, Senior Vice President, Space Systems, Intelsat.

"After two successful missions in 2016 that delivered the first two Intelsat EpicNG spacecraft, Intelsat 29e and Intelsat 33e, as well as Intelsat 36, into orbit, we look forward to continuing this partnership in 2017. We have the utmost confidence that Arianespace will also successfully execute the Intelsat 39 program."

Arianespace Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephane Israel said: "With 58 satellites launched for Intelsat over more than three decades, we enjoy an exceptional partnership with this leading operator.

Arianespace began 2016 with a launch for Intelsat, and it is only appropriate that we start 2017 with a new launch contract with Intelsat. Thanks to Intelsat for its continuous trust: Arianespace will deliver!"