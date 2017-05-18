Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ICE WORLD
Arctic warming to increase Eurasian extreme cold events
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing, China (SPX) May 18, 2017


This is a sketch map of the possible physical process between Arctic warming and Eurasian cold events. Image courtesy Yao Yao.

In recent years, Arctic warming and extreme events have attracted widespread attention of the world. Recently, Dr. YAO Yao and Prof. LUO Dehai from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics investigated the impact of Ural blocking (UB) on Eurasian extreme cold events in response to Arctic warming and obtained some interesting findings.

The intensity, persistence of UB-related Eurasian cold anomalies, according to LUO and his collaborators from USA and Australia, depend strongly on the strength and vertical shear (VS) of the mean background westerly wind (MWW) over mid-high latitude Eurasia related to Barents and Kara Seas (BKS) warming.

The large BKS warming since 2000 weakens the meridional temperature gradient, MWW and VS, which increases quasi-stationarity and persistence of the UB (rather than its amplitude), and then leads to more widespread Eurasian cold events and further enhances the BKS warming. LUO and his coauthors also examined the physical mechanism behind the observational result using an UNMI model.

"The cooling over Central Asia occurs mainly during 2000-2015 and is related to the quasi-stationary and persistent UB," said LUO, "the Northern Hemisphere winter warming hiatus observed in the recent decade (2000-2015) is likely associated with the quasi-stationary and persistent UB linked to the background Arctic warming or sea ice loss over the BKS. In particular, cold (warm) extremes are more persistent over Central Asia (BKS) for weak MWW or VS winters than for strong ones. "

The study was recenlty published in Journal of Climate.

ICE WORLD
Negribreen on the move
 Paris (ESA) May 17, 2017
 Rapid acceleration of an Arctic glacier over the past year has been detected by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellites. Sitting on Norway's Spitsbergen island in the Svalbard archipelago, the Negribreen glacier has recently seen a surge in ice surface speed, increasing from 1 m to 13 m a day over the winter. When a glacier 'surges' a large amount of ice flows to the end in an unusually ... read more
Related Links
 Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences
 Beyond the Ice Age
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ICE WORLD
Six-legged livestock - sustainable food production

 External commercial ISS platform starts second mission

 NASA Receives Proposals for Future Solar System Mission

 'Road to Nowhere': Retired Cosmonaut Reveals How It Feels to Walk in Space
ICE WORLD
Testing Prepares NASA's Space Launch System for Liftoff

 First Contract under Booster Propulsion Technology Maturation BAA Complete

 GSLV Successfully Launches South Asia Satellite

 ISRO Successfully Launches GSAT-9 'SAARC' South Asian Communication Satellite
ICE WORLD
Seasonal Flows in Valles Marineris

 NASA Rover Curiosity Samples Active Linear Dune on Mars

 Is Anything Tough Enough to Survive on Mars

 Japan aims to uncover how moons of Mars formed
ICE WORLD
China to conduct several manned space flights around 2020

 Reach for the Stars: China Plans to Ramp Up Space Flight Activity

 China's cargo spacecraft completes in-orbit refueling

 China courts international coalition set up to promote space cooperation
ICE WORLD
Allied Minds' portfolio company BridgeSat raises $6 million in Series A financing

 AIA report outlines policies needed to boost the US Space Industry competitiveness

 Blue Sky Network Targets Key Markets For Iridium SATCOM Solutions

 How Outsourcing Your Satellite Related Services Saves You Time and Money
ICE WORLD
'Hot' electrons don't mind the gap

 Hydrogen bonds directly detected for the first time

 A bath for precision printing of 3-D silicone structures

 Physical keyboards make virtual reality typing easier
ICE WORLD
Bacteria living in marine sponge produce toxic compounds found in man-made products

 Oldest evidence of life on land found in 3.48-billion-year-old Australian rocks

 Astrophysicists find that planetary harmonies around TRAPPIST-1 save it from destruction

 Two Webb instruments well suited for detecting exoplanet atmospheres
ICE WORLD
Waves of lava seen in Io's largest volcanic crater

 Not So Great Anymore: Jupiter's Red Spot Shrinks to Smallest Size Ever

 The PI's Perspective: No Sleeping Back on Earth!

 ALMA investigates 'DeeDee,' a distant, dim member of our solar system



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement