Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ICE WORLD
Antarctica's high elevations explains the continent's slower rate of warming
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) May 18, 2017


Antarctica is greening due to global warming
Miami (AFP) May 18, 2017 - Plant life is growing on Antarctica like never before in modern times, fueled by global warming which is melting ice and transforming the landscape from white to green, researchers said Thursday.

Scientists studying moss in an area spanning 400 miles (640 kilometers) have found a sharp increase in growth over the past 50 years, said the report in the journal Current Biology.

Plant life exists on only about 0.3 percent of Antarctica.

"Temperature increases over roughly the past half century on the Antarctic Peninsula have had a dramatic effect on moss banks growing in the region," said co-author Matt Amesbury, of the University of Exeter.

"If this continues, and with increasing amounts of ice-free land from continued glacier retreat, the Antarctic Peninsula will be a much greener place in the future."

Five moss cores -- or column-like samples drilled from the Earth -- showed evidence of what scientists called "changepoints," or points in time after which biological activity clearly increased.

Areas sampled included three Antarctic islands -- Elephant Island, Ardley Island, and Green Island -- where the deepest and oldest moss banks grow, said the report.

"This gives us a much clearer idea of the scale over which these changes are occurring," said Amesbury.

"Previously, we had only identified such a response in a single location at the far south of the Antarctic Peninsula, but now we know that moss banks are responding to recent climate change across the whole of the Peninsula."

The polar regions are warming more rapidly than the rest of the Earth, as greenhouse gasses from fossil fuel burning build up in the atmosphere and trap heat.

The Arctic is warming the fastest, but Antarctica is not far behind, with annual temperatures gaining almost one degree Fahrenheit (half degree Celsius) each decade since the 1950s.

"The sensitivity of moss growth to past temperature rises suggests that ecosystems will alter rapidly under future warming, leading to major changes in the biology and landscape of this iconic region," said researcher Dan Charman, a professor at Exeter.

"In short, we could see Antarctic greening to parallel well-established observations in the Arctic."

Researchers on the project also came from the University of Cambridge and the British Antarctic Survey.

Antarctica continues to warm much more slowly than the Arctic, and scientists have struggled to come up with an explanation for the disparity. A new study, however, suggests the continent's high elevations explain its delayed warming.

"On average, warming for the entire Antarctic continent has been much slower than Arctic warming so far," Marc Salzmann, a researcher at the University of Leipzig's Institute for Meteorology in Germany, said in a news release. "Moreover, climate models suggest that, by the end of this century, Antarctica will have warmed less compared to the Arctic."

In recent decades, the Arctic has warmed considerably more than the rest of the planet. Researchers suggests unique atmospheric dynamics at the poles, as well as the loss of sea ice, explained the region's rising temperatures.

But these explanations didn't fully account for the discrepancy between polar warming rates.

"I wondered why some of the reasons to explain Arctic warming have not yet caused strongly amplified warming in all of Antarctica as well," Salzmann said. "I thought that land height could be a game changer that might help explain why the Arctic has thus far warmed faster than Antarctica."

Unlike the Arctic, which is a polar ice cap, Antarctica is a continent composed of land. Atop its bedrock are thick slabs of ice, boosting its elevation. The continent is also home to tall mountains.

Salzmann ran computer models to see how the continent's climate would respond to a doubling of CO2 concentrations. He repeated the simulation using a "flat-Antarctica" model, decreasing land height by a meter across the entirety of the continent.

As detailed in the journal Earth System Dynamics, the flat-Antarctica world responded to the rise in CO2 levels with more aggressive warming. Flattening the southern continent altered the region's atmospheric dynamics, shifting the way heat is transferred from the equator to the poles.

"Assuming a flat Antarctica allows for more transport of warm air from lower latitudes," Salzmann said. "This is consistent with the existing view that when the altitude of the ice is lowered, it becomes more prone to melting."

Researchers suggest a flatter Antarctica will soon be a reality. As the continent's glaciers melt and thin, it's land heights will decrease. If Salzmann's model is correct, lower land heights will yield additional warming.

ICE WORLD
Antarctica is greening due to global warming
 Miami (AFP) May 18, 2017
 Plant life is growing on Antarctica like never before in modern times, fueled by global warming which is melting ice and transforming the landscape from white to green, researchers said Thursday. Scientists studying moss in an area spanning 400 miles (640 kilometers) have found a sharp increase in growth over the past 50 years, said the report in the journal Current Biology. Plant life e ... read more
Related Links
 Beyond the Ice Age
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ICE WORLD
Older Americans warm to new technology: survey

 Six-legged livestock - sustainable food production

 External commercial ISS platform starts second mission

 NASA Receives Proposals for Future Solar System Mission
ICE WORLD
Winners Announced for NASA, Orbital ATK Rocketry Challenge

 Testing Prepares NASA's Space Launch System for Liftoff

 First Contract under Booster Propulsion Technology Maturation BAA Complete

 GSLV Successfully Launches South Asia Satellite
ICE WORLD
Opportunity Reaches 'Perseverance Valley'

 Ancient Mars impacts created tornado-like winds that scoured surface

 Seasonal Flows in Valles Marineris

 NASA Rover Curiosity Samples Active Linear Dune on Mars
ICE WORLD
A cabin on the moon? China hones the lunar lifestyle

 China tests 'Lunar Palace' as it eyes moon mission

 China to conduct several manned space flights around 2020

 Reach for the Stars: China Plans to Ramp Up Space Flight Activity
ICE WORLD
Allied Minds' portfolio company BridgeSat raises $6 million in Series A financing

 AIA report outlines policies needed to boost the US Space Industry competitiveness

 Blue Sky Network Targets Key Markets For Iridium SATCOM Solutions

 How Outsourcing Your Satellite Related Services Saves You Time and Money
ICE WORLD
Entropy landscape sheds light on quantum mystery

 'Hot' electrons don't mind the gap

 Adhesive behavior of self-constructive materials measured for first time

 Hydrogen bonds directly detected for the first time
ICE WORLD
New study sheds light on origins of life on Earth through molecular function

 Metabolism, not RNA, jump-started life's molecular beginnings

 Primitive Atmosphere Found Around 'Warm Neptune'

 Oldest evidence of life on land found in 3.48-billion-year-old Australian rocks
ICE WORLD
Waves of lava seen in Io's largest volcanic crater

 Not So Great Anymore: Jupiter's Red Spot Shrinks to Smallest Size Ever

 The PI's Perspective: No Sleeping Back on Earth!

 ALMA investigates 'DeeDee,' a distant, dim member of our solar system



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement