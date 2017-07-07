Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TECH SPACE
Alien ice on Earth
 by Staff Writers
 Stanford CA (SPX) Jul 12, 2017


Delving into extraterrestrial ice types, including ice VII, will help scientists model such remote environments as comet impacts, the internal structures of potentially life-supporting, water-filled moons like Jupiter's Europa, and the dynamics of jumbo, rocky, oceanic exoplanets called super-Earths.

Stanford researchers have for the first time captured the freezing of water, molecule-by-molecule, into a strange, dense form called ice VII ("ice seven"), found naturally in otherworldly environments, such as when icy planetary bodies collide.

In addition to helping scientists better understand those remote worlds, the findings - published online July 11 in Physical Review Letters - could reveal how water and other substances undergo transitions from liquids to solids. Learning to manipulate those transitions might open the way someday to engineering materials with exotic new properties.

"These experiments with water are the first of their kind, allowing us to witness a fundamental disorder-to-order transition in one of the most abundant molecules in the universe," said study lead author Arianna Gleason, a postdoctoral fellow at Los Alamos National Laboratory and a visiting scientist in the Extreme Environments Laboratory of Stanford's School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences.

Scientists have long studied how materials undergo phase changes between gas, liquid and solid states. Phase changes can happen rapidly, however, and on the tiny scale of mere atoms. Previous research has struggled to capture the moment-to-moment action of phase transitions, and instead worked backward from stable solids in piecing together the molecular steps taken by predecessor liquids.

"There have been a tremendous number of studies on ice because everyone wants to understand its behavior," said study senior author Wendy Mao, an associate professor of geological sciences and a Stanford Institute for Materials and Energy Sciences (SIMES) principal investigator. "What our new study demonstrates, and which hasn't been done before, is the ability to see the ice structure form in real time."

Catching ice in the act
 Those timescales became achievable thanks to the Linac Coherent Light Source, the world's most powerful X-ray laser located at the nearby SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. There, the science team beamed an intense, green-colored laser at a small target containing a sample of liquid water. The laser instantly vaporized layers of diamond on one side of the target, generating a rocket-like force that compressed the water to pressures exceeding 50,000 times that of Earth's atmosphere at sea level.

As the water compacted, a separate beam from an instrument called the X-ray Free Electron Laser arrived in a series of bright pulses only a femtosecond, or a quadrillionth of a second, long. Akin to camera flashes, this strobing X-ray laser snapped a set of images revealing the progression of molecular changes, flip book-style, while the pressurized water crystallized into ice VII. The phase change took just 6 billionths of a second, or nanoseconds. Surprisingly, during this process, the water molecules bonded into rod shapes, and not spheres as theory predicted.

The platform developed for this study - combining high pressure with snapshot images - could help researchers probe the myriad ways water freezes, depending on pressure and temperature. Under the conditions on our planet's surface, water crystallizes in only one way, dubbed ice Ih ("ice one-H") or simply "hexagonal ice," whether in glaciers or ice cube trays in the freezer.

Delving into extraterrestrial ice types, including ice VII, will help scientists model such remote environments as comet impacts, the internal structures of potentially life-supporting, water-filled moons like Jupiter's Europa, and the dynamics of jumbo, rocky, oceanic exoplanets called super-Earths.

"Any icy satellite or planetary interior is intimately connected to the object's surface," Gleason said. "Learning about these icy interiors will help us understand how the worlds in our solar system formed and how at least one of them, so far as we know, came to have all the necessary characteristics for life."

TECH SPACE
Long Duration Experiments Reach 1,000th Day
 London, Uk (Spx) Jul 07, 2017
 The first experiment placed on Diamond's Long Duration Experimental (LDE) facility, on beamline I11, has now been in place for 1,000 days. The experiment, led by Dr Claire Corkhill from the University of Sheffield, has used the world-leading capabilities of the beamline to investigate the hydration of cements used by the nuclear industry for the storage and disposal of waste. "Understandin ... read more
Related Links
 Stanford's School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TECH SPACE
Creating Trends in Space: An Interview with NanoRacks CEO Jeffrey Manber

 Counting calories in space

 Trump offers bold space goals but fills in few details

 Liftoff for Trump's bold space plans may have to wait
TECH SPACE
Hypersonic Travel Possibility Heats Up Massively After New Material Discovery

 Aerojet Rocketdyne tests Advanced Electric Propulsion System

 Russia to Carry Out Five Launches From Vostochny Space Center in 2018

 Spiky ferrofluid thrusters can move satellites
TECH SPACE
Curiosity Mars Rover Begins Study of Ridge Destination

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars

 Opportunity will spend three weeks at current location due to Solar Conjunction

 Mars surface 'more uninhabitable' than thought: study
TECH SPACE
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon
TECH SPACE
LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 100M Pound boost for UK space sector

 Iridium Poised to Make Global Maritime Distress and Safety System History

 HTS Capacity Lease Revenues to Reach More Than $6 Billion by 2025
TECH SPACE
Spacepath Communications Announces Innovative Frequency Converter Systems

 WVU to develop software for future NASA Mars rovers, test 3-D printed foams on ISS

 Giant enhancement of electromagnetic waves revealed within small dielectric particles

 ANU invention may help to protect astronauts from radiation in space
TECH SPACE
Evidence discovered for two distinct giant planet populations

 Molecular Outflow Launched Beyond Disk Around Young Star

 Hidden Stars May Make Planets Appear Smaller

 More to Life Than the Habitable Zone
TECH SPACE
NASA spacecraft to fly over Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 Juno Completes Flyby over Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement