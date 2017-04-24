Airbus Safran Launchers initiates production of the Ariane 6 ground qualification models



The Ariane 6 development method, called "Ariane 6 Way", comprises 15 major steps, 6 of which have already been completed.

With "Maturity Gate 6.1", Airbus Safran Launchers and its industrial partners have passed a major milestone in the development of Ariane 6, under contract with the European Space Agency (ESA).

The review confirmed that the maturity of the industrialization of Ariane 6 is sufficient to begin production of the ground qualification models for the future European launcher, in accordance with the objectives of the program.

This major step follows on from "Maturity Gate 5" which, in 2016, had enabled Airbus Safran Launchers to validate the technical, industrial and programming characteristics of Ariane 6 and to continue with development of the launcher with its partners, as planned.

"Beginning production of the Ariane 6 qualification elements is an important step forward, reflecting the originality and efficiency of the industrial process set up for its development, production and operation. In this way, we can meet our deadlines and respect our commitments", stated Alain Charmeau, CEO of Airbus Safran Launchers.

"The future European launcher is developed using validation milestones called "Maturity Gates", as in the aeronautical industry, and we are going to start production of the first flight models by the end of the year, after reaching "Maturity Gate 6.2."

Each "Maturity Gate" takes place under the responsibility of Airbus Safran Launchers, and involves independent experts. "Maturity Gate 6.2" is slated to take place at the end of 2017, so that the production of the first Ariane 6 flight models can begin.

Ariane 6, which is also ideal for constellations, is built on behalf of the European Space Agency (ESA) and will be a flexible, modular and competitive launcher available in two versions, Ariane 62 and Ariane 64, to guarantee continued European access to space.

