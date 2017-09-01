Airbus, IAR Brasov extend cooperation for Romanian helicopters



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Sep 1, 2017



Romanian aerospace company IAR Brasov is to be prime contractor for any Romanian military orders for Airbus Helicopters' H215M multirole aircraft, the companies announced on Thursday.

The agreement between Airbus Helicopters and IAR extends an earlier deal by an additional 10 years.

"We are proud to have extended this agreement as a result of a long-term trust between IAR and Airbus Helicopters," Neculai Banea, general director of IAR, said in a press release. "IAR has built over 360 helicopters under Airbus Helicopters' license over the past decades, which makes us confident in the future success of the H215M."

The deal was announced Thursday during French President Emmanuel Macron's official visit to Bucharest.

"This 15-year agreement puts IAR and Airbus Helicopters in the best position to meet the future needs of the Romanian Armed Forces as they look at renewing their fleets of medium and heavy multirole helicopters," said Olivier Michalon, Airbus Helicopters Senior Vice President for Europe. "Our goal of delivering superior value for our Romanian customers by offering the most complete line of products and services underlines Airbus' unfaltering commitment to Romania."

The majority of shares of IAR Brasov's are owned by the Romanian government.

