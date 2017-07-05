Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
After two delays, SpaceX launches broadband satellite for IntelSat
 by Staff Writers
 Cape Canaveral (AFP) July 5, 2017


SpaceX on Wednesday deployed a broadband communications satellite for IntelSat, after twice ditching launch plans in the final seconds before liftoff earlier this week.

The satellite, known as IntelSat 35e, soared into the blue sky over Cape Canaveral at 7:38 pm (2338 GMT), riding a Falcon 9 rocket to a distant, geostationary orbit.

The force required to send the payload to space meant SpaceX decided not to attempt to return the first stage of its Falcon 9 rocket for an upright landing.

The California-based company now regularly lands the tall portion of the rocket back on Earth following launches, as part of its effort to make rocket parts reusable, like airplanes.

The launch finally went ahead after two delays earlier this week, both in the last 10 seconds before liftoff.

A SpaceX commentator said on the company's launch webcast that Monday's delay came about when a measurement in the rocket's first stage avionics system did not meet a preprogrammed software limit, but the rocket was in good shape.

Nor was the delay on Sunday due to any flaws with the rocket, SpaceX said.

Engineers also spent the US Fourth of July holiday reviewing the rocket for safety issues.

"SpaceX team reviewed all systems again late last night," SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk said on Twitter ahead of the launch.

"Done our best to ensure all is good."

The satellite is the fourth of Intelsat's EpicNG next-generation high throughput satellites, and aims to improve wireless connectivity for the Caribbean, Europe and Africa.

ROCKET SCIENCE
Falcon 9 launches Bulgaria's first geostationary communications satellite
 Kennedy Space Center FL (SPX) Jun 24, 2017
 A SpaceX's Falcon 9 has successfully launched Bulgaria's first geostationary communications satellite - BulgariaSat-1. Today's mission saw the second reflight of a Falcon 9 first stage, having seen the first such mission for the Iridium-1 mission from Vandenberg Air Force Base in January of this year. According to SpaceX "Following stage separation, the first stage of Falcon 9 succes ... read more
Related Links
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA Statement on National Space Council

 Silicon-on-Seine: world's biggest tech incubator opens in Paris

 India, Portugal Shake Hands on Space Cooperation

 Don't look down: glass bottom skywalk thrills in China
ROCKET SCIENCE
Ariane 5 launch proves reliability and flies new fairing

 Aerojet Rocketdyne advocates solar electric propulsion as central element of deep space exploration

 Modified Proton-M carrier rocket to be first launched in 2019

 N. Korea conducts rocket engine test: report
ROCKET SCIENCE
Mars Rover Opportunity continuing science campaign at Perseverance Valley

 The Niagara Falls of Mars once flowed with lava

 Russian Devices for ExoMars Mission to Be Ready in Fall 2017

 No One Under 20 Has Experienced a Day Without NASA at Mars
ROCKET SCIENCE
China heavy-lift carrier rocket launch fails: state media

 Yuanwang-3 completes ship check mission, ready for Chang'e-5 lunar probe launch

 China prepares to launch second heavy-lift carrier rocket

 China to launch Long March-5 Y2 in early July
ROCKET SCIENCE
SES Transfers Capacity from AMC-9 Satellite Following Significant Anomaly

 Second launch doubles number of Iridium NEXT satellites in orbit to 20

 HTS Capacity Lease Revenues to Reach More Than $6 Billion by 2025

 OneWeb inaugurates production line Assembly, Integration, and Test of OneWeb satellites
ROCKET SCIENCE
New measurement will help redefine international unit of mass

 The sharpest laser in the world

 Space Debris Mitigation Mission Successfully Launched on June 23rd, 2017

 SES and MDA Announce First Satellite Life Extension Agreement
ROCKET SCIENCE
Why Does Microorganism Prefer Meager Rations Over Rich Ones

 Extreme Atmosphere Stripping May Limit Exoplanets' Habitability

 NASA diligently tracks microbes inside the International Space Station

 Complex Organic Molecules Found On "Space Hamburger"
ROCKET SCIENCE
Mid-infrared images from the Subaru telescope extend Juno spacecraft discoveries

 Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby

 NASA's Juno Spacecraft to Fly Over Jupiter's Great Red Spot July 10

 Topsy-Turvy Motion Creates Light-Switch Effect at Uranus



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement