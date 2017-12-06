Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
Aerospace and Mitchell Institute release new report on policy needs for space operations
 by Staff Writers
 El Segundo CA (SPX) Dec 06, 2017


The Aerospace Corporation's Center for Space Policy and Strategy (CSPS) and the Air Force Association's Mitchell Institute have released the results of a wide-ranging survey highlighting the perceptions and recommendations of more than 30 experts on major areas of concern within the U.S. space enterprise.

The report, Major Policy Issues in Evolving Global Space Operations, takes a multi-faceted look at the current state of the space industry and how it might evolve. In particular, the authors examine how future endeavors in space will be shaped by the proliferation of new space entrants and the growing clout of the commercial sector in an increasingly crowded and democratized space domain.

The study covered 11 areas of concern affecting multiple stakeholders, including these key issues: establishing space tracking roles, improving surveillance of small satellites and mitigating orbital debris, enforcing behavioral norms, preparing for proximity operations, addressing foreign counterspace activities, and protecting commercial and foreign assets.

The study was conducted between August and November 2017. It presents a diverse range of perspectives, with representatives from domestic and international governmental agencies, universities, research organizations, and commercial ventures.

"We are participants in a fundamental reordering of many tenets and assumptions that have been long-standing attributes of U.S. national space policy and international agreements," said co-author James Vedda, Ph.D., a policy expert with CSPS. "This study highlights expert opinions and recommendations that take this into account and should be considered in the formulation of new policy."

"Senior U.S. officials repeatedly tell us that while space continues to provide support for terrestrial national security activities, it has also become a warfighting domain in its own right," said co-author Peter Hays, Ph.D., adjunct professor at George Washington University. "Expansion in the number and diversity of space operators worldwide may compel greater transparency as the United States strives to build space-capable alliances and maintain trust in its capabilities, reliability, and intentions."

Jamie Morin, vice president and executive director of CSPS, believes the new report will help to build consensus in several key areas. "This focused study identified several areas where expert opinion is beginning to coalesce about how the U.S. and allied nations should adapt to and shape a rapidly changing industry and domain," he said. "We appreciate the participation of so many noted experts in preparing it."

NASA Extends Expandable Habitat's Time on the International Space Station
 Houston TX (SPX) Dec 05, 2017
 The Bigelow Expandable Activity Module, known as BEAM, will remain attached to the International Space Station to provide additional performance data on expandable habitat technologies and enable new technology demonstrations. NASA awarded a sole-source contract to Bigelow Aerospace to support extension of the life of the privately-owned module, and its use to stow spare space station hardware. ... read more
