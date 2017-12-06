Aerospace and Mitchell Institute release new report on policy needs for space operations



by Staff Writers



El Segundo CA (SPX) Dec 06, 2017



Jamie Morin, vice president and executive director of CSPS, believes the new report will help to build consensus in several key areas. "This focused study identified several areas where expert opinion is beginning to coalesce about how the U.S. and allied nations should adapt to and shape a rapidly changing industry and domain," he said. "We appreciate the participation of so many noted experts in preparing it."

The Aerospace Corporation's Center for Space Policy and Strategy (CSPS) and the Air Force Association's Mitchell Institute have released the results of a wide-ranging survey highlighting the perceptions and recommendations of more than 30 experts on major areas of concern within the U.S. space enterprise.

The report, Major Policy Issues in Evolving Global Space Operations, takes a multi-faceted look at the current state of the space industry and how it might evolve. In particular, the authors examine how future endeavors in space will be shaped by the proliferation of new space entrants and the growing clout of the commercial sector in an increasingly crowded and democratized space domain.

The study covered 11 areas of concern affecting multiple stakeholders, including these key issues: establishing space tracking roles, improving surveillance of small satellites and mitigating orbital debris, enforcing behavioral norms, preparing for proximity operations, addressing foreign counterspace activities, and protecting commercial and foreign assets.

The study was conducted between August and November 2017. It presents a diverse range of perspectives, with representatives from domestic and international governmental agencies, universities, research organizations, and commercial ventures.

"We are participants in a fundamental reordering of many tenets and assumptions that have been long-standing attributes of U.S. national space policy and international agreements," said co-author James Vedda, Ph.D., a policy expert with CSPS. "This study highlights expert opinions and recommendations that take this into account and should be considered in the formulation of new policy."

"Senior U.S. officials repeatedly tell us that while space continues to provide support for terrestrial national security activities, it has also become a warfighting domain in its own right," said co-author Peter Hays, Ph.D., adjunct professor at George Washington University. "Expansion in the number and diversity of space operators worldwide may compel greater transparency as the United States strives to build space-capable alliances and maintain trust in its capabilities, reliability, and intentions."

To read Major Policy Issues in Evolving Global Space Operations and other publications related to space policy matters, visit here

