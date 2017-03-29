Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
IRON AND ICE
A Trojan in Retreat
 by Staff Writers
 Tucson AZ (SPX) Mar 29, 2017


The path of asteroid 2015 BZ509 relative to Jupiter is shown in green for several orbits. The Sun is the yellow sphere, Jupiter is the large planet in the foreground centre, and the light blue circle traces out Jupiter's orbit around the Sun. Jupiter is moving counter-clockwise (to the right in this view). Note however, that the camera moves along with it to track its motion so while it is moving around the Sun, it appears stationary with respect to the camera. Watch the animation here.

For at least a million years, an asteroid orbiting the "wrong" way around the Sun has been playing a cosmic game of chicken with giant Jupiter and about 6,000 other asteroids sharing the giant planet's space, says a report published in the latest issue of Nature.

The asteroid is the only one in the solar system known to have an opposite, or retrograde, orbit around the Sun while at the same time sharing a planet's orbital space, says researcher and co-author Paul Wiegert of University of Western Ontario's Department of Physics and Astronomy.

All but fewer than 100 of the million or so known asteroids in our solar system travel around the Sun in the same direction as Earth and the other planets (prograde motion). But asteroid 2015 BZ509 ("BZ" for short) circles the other way around - moving against the flow of all other asteroids in the giant planet's orbital entourage (retrograde motion).

Put another way, it's as if Jupiter were a monster truck on a track circling the Sun, and the asteroids in Jupiter's orbit are sub-compact cars all whizzing along in the same direction. BZ is the rogue - driving around the track in the wrong direction - and it does so every single lap, and has done so for thousands of laps for a million years or more.

So how does it avoid colliding with Jupiter? Jupiter's gravity actually deflects the asteroid's path at each pass so as to allow both to continue safely on their way, Wiegert says. Co-author Martin Connors of Athabasca University, adds: "Passes relatively near Jupiter take place twice on each body's orbit around the Sun, but one is inside Jupiter's orbit, the other outside, so the disturbing effects of Jupiter, remarkably, cancel out."

Little is known about the asteroid, which was discovered in January 2015. It has a diameter of about three kilometers and may have originated from the same place as Halley's comet, which also has a retrograde orbit. The team hasn't been able to determine yet if BZ is an icy comet or a rocky asteroid.

But their analysis - based on complex calculations and on observations through the Large Binocular Camera on the Large Binocular Telescope (LBT) on Mt. Graham, Arizona, during a span of 300 days - show BZ is somehow able to maintain a stable orbit even as an outlier. For co-author Christian Veillet of the LBT Observatory, this is a new step in a 15-year-long collaboration among the three co-authors, which until now, has been devoted to prograde asteroids sharing Earth's orbit.

The calculations conducted by the team show the orbit has been stable for at least a million years and will be stable for at least a million more. Learning more about the asteroid provides another intriguing glimpse into previously unknown and unmapped features of our solar system, says Wiegert, adding that "the detective work has just begun."

