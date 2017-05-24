AU-EU joint space-based initiative calls for proposals



by Staff Writers



Addis Ababa (XNA) May 25, 2017



The AU is the delegated authority for the implementation of GMES and Africa, which contributes to addressing increasing challenges Africa is facing in climate change, drought, desertification and other environmental hazards, said a joint statement issued along with the launch of the Call.

The African Union (AU) and the European Union (EU) on Tuesday launched the call for proposals for the space-based initiative dubbed the Global Monitoring for Environment and Security in Africa (GMES and Africa) Grants.

At a ceremony held in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, the two institutions said it is an open invitation for eligible institutions across Africa to apply for the 30-million-euro program, co-funded by the EU (29.5 million euros) and the AU (0.5 million euros).

The two institutions said the initiative is an Earth Observation system designed to respond to global needs to manage the environment, understand and mitigate the effects of climate change and ensure civil security.

Launched in November 2016, the GMES and Africa is an AU-EU joint initiative towards addressing the growing needs of African countries to access and use Earth Observation data.

It was noted that it provides services for the environment and security, as well as information for policymakers, scientists, businesses and the public.

To rollout the implementation of the initiative, three thematic areas were agreed upon and prioritized through consultations with African stakeholders, including long-term management of natural resources; marine and coastal areas; and water resources management, according to the statement.

The program is also a priority under the African Space Policy and Strategy, adopted by AU heads of states.

Source: Xinhua News Agency

Bocharov Ruchey, Russia (Sputnik) May 24, 2017





Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the remote sensing technologies must be used to boost the Russian defense and security, develop the economy and social sphere, and increase the quality of the state's governance. The number of operating Russian remote sensing satellites orbiting the Earth will reach 15 by 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday. Currently, a ... read more

