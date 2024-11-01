24/7 Space News
WATER WORLD
 Zoantharian cousins blur long held divide between Atlantic and Indo Pacific reefs
illustration only

Zoantharian cousins blur long held divide between Atlantic and Indo Pacific reefs

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 02, 2026

For decades, marine biogeography has treated the Atlantic and Indo Pacific oceans as distinct biological worlds, with reef communities and coral assemblages thought to share little overlap across the vast divide. Yet a new global analysis of zoantharians, a group of colorful anemone like hexacorals, reveals that these organisms challenge this long standing assumption by showing only weak genetic and morphological differentiation between the two great ocean basins.

The research, published in Frontiers of Biogeography, was led by Dr. Maria "Duda" Santos of the UH Manoa Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology ToBo Lab and the University of the Ryukyus. The project began with what Santos described as an underwater sense of deja vu during her first dive in Okinawa, Japan, after years of studying zoantharians in her native Brazil. "During my first dive in Okinawa, I was surrounded by a multitude of species I had never seen in my homeland of Brazil. But then I saw the zoantharians. They looked exactly like the ones back home the same colors, shapes, and sizes. It was striking," she recalls.

In most reef animal groups, the Indo Pacific hosts roughly an order of magnitude more species than the Atlantic, and lineages separated by continents typically diverge genetically and morphologically over evolutionary timescales. The new study shows that zoantharians do not follow this pattern. Despite being separated by millions of years and continental barriers, many Atlantic and Indo Pacific zoantharian lineages display only narrow genetic divergence and remain remarkably similar in appearance, behavior, and ecological roles.

The authors suggest that zoantharians may be among the ocean's most capable long distance travelers. A key factor appears to be an extended larval phase in which zoantharian larvae can remain viable in open water for more than 100 days, dramatically increasing their potential dispersal range across currents that connect distant regions. This "epic" larval duration allows larvae to cross ocean basins that would normally isolate populations of other reef organisms.

In addition to their long lived larvae, zoantharians may use rafting to bridge the Atlantic Indo Pacific divide. By attaching to floating debris, natural flotsam, or other mobile substrates, colonies can hitchhike across large stretches of ocean that would otherwise act as barriers. Once they reach new coastlines and reef systems, their ability to establish and persist helps maintain connectivity between far flung populations.

The study also points to an unusually slow evolutionary rate as another piece of the puzzle. Zoantharian lineages appear to accumulate genetic changes more slowly than many other reef animals, which means that even populations isolated for long periods can still look and function like close siblings. This combination of high dispersal potential and slow genomic change helps explain why Atlantic and Indo Pacific zoantharians remain so similar despite their geographic separation.

These traits have important consequences for how reefs may change under accelerating climate stress. Traditional framework building stony corals are increasingly vulnerable to warming, acidification, and pollution, leading to degradation and loss of coral dominated habitats in many regions. "In habitats impacted by stress, some zoantharian species can outcompete stony corals. We are seeing phase shifts where reefs once dominated by corals are being taken over by zoantharians. Understanding how they spread helps us forecast what the reefs of the future will look like," says Santos.

As zoantharians colonize disturbed or warming reefs, they can occupy ecological niches vacated by declining stony corals, alter habitat structure, and reshape local biodiversity patterns. The team notes that these changes are not inherently negative but represent a fundamental reorganization of reef ecosystems. Documenting which zoantharian species occur where, and how they respond to environmental change, will therefore be critical for anticipating the emerging biogeography of tropical and temperate seas.

The project brought together researchers from Hawaii, Okinawa, Russia, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Indonesia, reflecting the global scale of both zoantharian distributions and the questions at stake. By compiling DNA sequences and occurrence records from locations spanning Mexico to the Philippines, the study produced the first global atlas focused on this often overlooked group of hexacorals. The resulting map captures both tropical and temperate provinces and highlights distinct community assemblages even where genetic differentiation between ocean basins remains weak.

This atlas serves as a baseline for tracking how zoantharian ranges shift as oceans continue to warm and human pressures on coastal ecosystems intensify. Because zoantharians can thrive in environments where classic reef builders struggle, they may become increasingly prominent in future reefscapes, especially in regions repeatedly affected by bleaching, storms, or pollution. The authors emphasize that management and conservation planning will need to consider these dynamics as part of a broader reevaluation of what constitutes a healthy or typical reef under changing climatic conditions.

Research Report:Global biogeography of zoantharians indicates a weak genetic differentiation between the Atlantic and Indo Pacific oceans, and distinct communities in tropical and temperate provinces

Related Links
 UH Manoa Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology ToBo Lab
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
Study links slower renewal of deep North Atlantic waters to climate change
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Jan 20, 2026
 The ocean constantly exchanges properties with the atmosphere when surface waters sink and carry oxygen, carbon and other tracers into the ocean interior. This ventilation process can be quantified using water age, a measure of how long it has been since a water mass was last in contact with the atmosphere. A new study from the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel now shows that the water filling the deep North Atlantic has been ageing over recent decades, indicating a weakening of large scal ... read more
WATER WORLD
NASA astronaut stuck in space for nine months retires

 Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China

 What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'

 ISS astronauts splash down on Earth after first-ever medical evacuation
WATER WORLD
Starfighters completes key wind tunnel campaign for STARLAUNCH 1 air launch vehicle

 Major equity deal backs Gilmour Space expansion of sovereign launch capability

 Stratolaunch secures major funding to scale hypersonic flight services

 Elon Musk hints at buying Ryanair amid Starlink spat
WATER WORLD
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere

 Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate

 The electrifying science behind Martian dust

 Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
WATER WORLD
Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge

 China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance

 China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances
WATER WORLD
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems

 China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings

 Multiple satellite filings demonstrate transparency, responsibility and ambition: China Daily editorial
WATER WORLD
German software giant SAP's shares plunge on AI worries

 Autonomous AI network boosts materials discovery efficiency

 EU to show Google how to open up to rival AI services; Microsoft shares slide as AI spending surges

 Comtech wins multi-million dollar follow-on contract for civil space components
WATER WORLD
Icy cycles may have driven early protocell evolution

 Cosmic dust chemistry forges peptide building blocks in deep space

 Hidden magma oceans could shield rocky exoplanets from harmful radiation

 Hidden magma oceans could shield rocky exoplanets from harmful radiation
WATER WORLD
Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Computer models let scientists peer into the mystery beneath Jupiter's clouds

 Jupiter's moon Europa has a seafloor that may be quiet and lifeless

 Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.