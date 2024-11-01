24/7 Space News
INTERNET SPACE
 Xi jokes about spying with Chinese phone gift for South Korea's Lee
Xi jokes about spying with Chinese phone gift for South Korea's Lee
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Seoul (AFP) Nov 3, 2025

Xi Jinping joked about spying on South Korea's president as he gifted him a pair of smartphones, telling him to "check if there is a backdoor" in a rare jest from the Chinese leader that made headlines in Seoul.

The lighthearted exchange took place on Saturday in the city of Gyeongju, when Xi and President Lee Jae Myung presented gifts to each other on the sidelines of an APEC summit, marking Xi's first visit to South Korea in more than a decade.

Xi presented two Xiaomi smartphones fitted with Korean-made displays to Lee, who quipped: "Is the communication line secure?", drawing laughter from Xi.

Pointing at the devices, Xi replied: "You should check if there is a backdoor," referring to pre-installed software that could allow third-party monitoring, prompting laughter and applause from Lee.

The brief banter sparked heavy media interest over the weekend, as Xi is rarely seen making jokes, let alone about espionage.

"Xi bursts into laughter after Lee jokes about security of Xiaomi Phones," reads a headline in the Seoul Shinmun daily on Monday.

One video of the exchange on YouTube attracted more than 800 comments, many expressing surprise at the exchange.

"It feels like martial arts masters trading lines in a duel," wrote one user with the handle 021835.

The moment of levity underscored how the two leaders had grown closer during a series of encounters over two days, Lee's spokesman Kim Nam-joon told AFP.

"From welcoming ceremonies and gift exchanges to a banquet and cultural performances, both leaders had multiple opportunities to engage and build personal chemistry," he said.

"If it weren't for such chemistry, that kind of joke would not have been possible."

On whether Lee will actually use the phones, Kim told AFP it was possible.

"While nothing has been decided, he could use the phone," he said, adding the handsets had been presented for Lee and his wife.

kjk/ep/mtp

Xiaomi

Related Links
 Satellite-based Internet technologies

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
INTERNET SPACE
Sales of 'services' help Apple beat earnings forecasts
 San Francisco, United States (AFP) Oct 30, 2025
 Apple on Thursday reported profit of $27.5 billion in the recently ended quarter, powered by iPhone and services revenue. The net income, along with revenue of $102.5 billion, beat market expectations, despite a hefty financial hit from US tariffs and a slight ebbing of revenue in China when compared with the same period a year earlier. "Apple is very proud to report a September quarter revenue record," chief executive Tim Cook said in a release. Apple shares were up more than 2 percent in a ... read more
INTERNET SPACE
China vows massive high-tech sector development in next decade

 Space exploration in the backyard, on a budget - how NASA simulates conditions in space without blasting off

 China urges 'equal dialogue' with US as Apple's Cook visits

 Space Ocean and Enduralock to unify orbital docking standards for in-space fluid and power transfer
INTERNET SPACE
Russia's new nuclear-powered missiles not a threat for now

 Long March 5 rocket achieves breakthrough as tallest launch vehicle in Chinese space history

 Final assembly of Vinci engines for Ariane 6 transitions to Germany

 Rocket Lab sets November launch for next iQPS Earth-imaging satellite
INTERNET SPACE
Yeast demonstrates survival skills under Mars conditions

 Are there living microbes on Mars? Check the ice

 Blocks of dry ice carve gullies on Martian dunes through explosive sublimation

 Yeast withstands Mars-like shocks and toxic salts in survival test
INTERNET SPACE
China aims to lead international space science with new discoveries

 China expands space capabilities with new lunar and deep space milestones

 China marks milestone 600th Long March rocket launch

 Chinese astronauts complete fourth spacewalk of Shenzhou XX mission
INTERNET SPACE
Nordic countries launch joint forum to boost space sector collaboration

 AST SpaceMobile reveals terms for one billion dollar convertible notes offering

 Europe plans satellite powerhouse to rival Musk's Starlink

 China deploys sixth batch of Spacesail communications satellites
INTERNET SPACE
Risky gold rush drives young into Ivory Coast nature park

 Virtual reality helps people understand and care about distant communities

 Copper price hits record high on US-China hopes

 Stiff skeletons on demand in Pacific soft coral open path for bio-inspired materials
INTERNET SPACE
Hydrothermal vents may have triggered early molecular chemistry on ancient Earth

 Ancient White Dwarf Reveals Ongoing Planetary Consumption

 Newly found super-Earth orbits nearby star in promising habitable zone

 Iron from deep-sea vents travels across oceans to fuel marine life
INTERNET SPACE
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?

 Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner

 A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.