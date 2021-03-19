Writing on paper, instead of tablet or smart phone, boosts brain activity

|.
|.
|
|
by Brooks Hays
Washington DC (UPI) Mar 19, 2021
Writing on paper, instead of on a tablet or smart phone, boosted the brain activity of a group of Japanese university students when they tried to recall information they'd learned an hour earlier.
Researchers detailed paper's brain-boosting powers in a new study, published Friday in the journal Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
"Actually, paper is more advanced and useful compared to electronic documents because paper contains more one-of-a-kind information for stronger memory recall," study co-author Kuniyoshi L. Sakai, a professor of neuroscience at the University of Tokyo, said in a press release.
In addition to aiding memory formation and recall, writing on paper is also more efficient. During the study, volunteers using paper completed their learning task 25 percent faster than the university students using tablets and smart phones.
For the study, researchers recruited 48 volunteers to read a fictional conversation between characters discussing their plans for the weeks ahead: their class schedule, assignment due dates and personal appointments.
Prior to the reading assignment, researchers sorted the volunteers into three groups based on their memory abilities and preference for digital or analog writing methods, as well as demographic data like gender and age.
While reading the fictional conversation, students used a calendar to record the dates and times discussed by the two characters. Some used a paper calendar and a pen or pencil, while others wrote on a digital calendar using an electronic stylus.
After an hour break, during which the volunteers were distracted by an unrelated task, the students were put in an MRI machine and asked questions about the dates and times they had recorded during the reading and writing task.
The brains of students who used analog methods for recording featured higher levels of brain activity in the hippocampus, as well as in the regions of the brain responsible for language and imaginary visualization. They also scored better on simple memory recall questions.
Researchers suspect paper offers more complex spatial information and tactile feedback, enhancing brain activity and boosting the memory formation process.
"Digital tools have uniform scrolling up and down and standardized arrangement of text and picture size, like on a webpage," Sakai said.
"But if you remember a physical textbook printed on paper, you can close your eyes and visualize the photo one-third of the way down on the left-side page, as well as the notes you added in the bottom margin," Sakai said.
Researchers estimate the neurological advantages of paper are even greater for younger students.
"High school students' brains are still developing and are so much more sensitive than adult brains," said Sakai.
As well, the study's authors suggest the advantages are likely useful for creative activities, not just memorization.
"It is reasonable that one's creativity will likely become more fruitful if prior knowledge is stored with stronger learning and more precisely retrieved from memory," Sakai said. "For art, composing music, or other creative works, I would emphasize the use of paper instead of digital methods."
YouTube brings TikTok-style 'Shorts' to United States
San Francisco (AFP) March 18, 2021
YouTube on Thursday started rolling out an early version of its Shorts quick-clip feature in the United States, ramping up its challenge to TikTok. The popularity of YouTube Shorts soared during testing in India, and it has been racking up more than 6.5 billion views a day by people tuning in overall, according to product lead Todd Sherman of the Google-owned video service. "We're introducing our YouTube Shorts Beta to the United States starting today, as we continue to build the experience alon ... read more
|
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.