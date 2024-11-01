Trump issues order to support production of glyphosate

The White House said that glyphosate-based herbicides are widely used in American agriculture, but there is only one domestic producer, necessitating imports.
The executive order tasks the US secretary of agriculture to take measures to facilitate the US production of glyphosate and phosphorus, a chemical component necessary for glyphosate but which also has military uses.
While the US Environmental Protection Agency does not consider glyphosate a carcinogen, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, which is part of the World Health Organization (WHO), classifies it as a "probable carcinogen."
German agrichemical giant Bayer said Tuesday its subsidiary Monsanto had proposed a class settlement of up to $7.25 billion to settle claims that its glyphosate herbicide Roundup causes blood cancer, potentially drawing a line under years of costly litigation.
The US Supreme Court in January agreed to hear Bayer's appeal against an award of $1.25 million to a Missouri man who claimed Roundup was responsible for his blood cancer.
Related Links
Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Chinese visitors to Japan slump as spat rumbles on
International crew takes off for space station
Launch to ISS pushed to Thursday over weather: NASA
Voyager wins NASA ISS mission management role through 2030
Macron calls Musk 'an oversubsidised guy', prompting retort
SpaceX shifts focus from Mars to Moon, Musk says
Isar Aerospace expands engine and stage testing at Esrange
NASA books fifth Axiom private astronaut flight to space station
Mars' 'Young' Volcanoes Were More Complex Than Scientists Once Thought
Curiosity Blog, Sols 4788-4797: Welcome Back from Conjunction
NASA Study: Non-biologic Processes Don't Fully Explain Mars Organics
Martian toxin found to toughen microbe built bricks
Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches
Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear
Tiangong science program delivers data surge
|
BlackSky expands Gen 3 Assured deals with new defense customer
Muon Space ramps up multi-mission satellite constellations
ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
India court clears mega project on sensitive island
Smartphone kit offers low cost on site radiation dose checks
JUNO VR system brings detector events into immersive 3D space
Hologram method boosts 3D image sharpness fivefold
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules
Debris disc oddities point to hidden outer planets
JWST study links sulfur rich gas giants to core growth in distant HR 8799 system
Pressure driven leakage from marine snow feeds deep ocean microbes
Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details
Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean
Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters