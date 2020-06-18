. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
EARTH OBSERVATION
Successful integration of ATLID completes the European set of instruments for EarthCARE satellite
 by Staff Writers
 Friedrichshafen, Germany (SPX) Jun 18, 2020

EarthCARE will advance our understanding of the role that clouds and aerosols play in reflecting incident solar radiation back into space and trapping infrared radiation emitted from Earth's surface.

With the successful integration of the ATLID-Instrument the EarthCARE satellite (Clouds Aerosols and Radiation Explorer) has passed a crucial milestone, as it concludes the "onboarding" of the three European instruments.

EarthCARE is a joint mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japanese Space Agency (JAXA), with Airbus Defence and Space in Friedrichshafen (Germany) acting as prime contractor to develop and build the satellite, and Airbus Defence and Space in Toulouse (France) supplying the Atmospheric Lidar ATLID.

The integration sequence was successfully carried out in close cooperation between the Toulouse and Friedrichshafen teams - even under the protective but challenging Covid-19 crisis regulations. ATLID will now undergo a set of functional and performance tests which will then finally conclude the instrument delivery. The next step is the integration of the Japanese Cloud Profiling Radar (CPR).

Once operating in orbit, EarthCARE will advance the understanding of the role that clouds and aerosols play in global climate modelling. For this EarthCARE will draw up vertical profiles of natural and man-made aerosols, register the distribution of water and ice and their transport by clouds, and provide essential input to climate models for more precise forecasting of global warming.

Clouds and, to a lesser extent, aerosols reflect incident solar light back out to space, but they also trap outgoing infrared light. This leads to a net effect of either cooling or heating of the planet. In addition, aerosols influence the life cycle of clouds, and so contribute indirectly to their radiative effect - measuring them will give a better understanding of Earth's energy budget.

ATLID is one of four instruments of the EarthCARE satellite providing vertical profiles of aerosols and thin clouds. Operating in the UV-range at 355 nm, it provides atmospheric echoes with a vertical resolution of about 100 m from ground to an altitude of 20 km and 500 m from an altitude of 20 km to 40 km.

The measurement principle which was retained for ATLID uses the fact that interaction of light with molecules or aerosols leads to different spectra. ATLID is the second European lidar after Aeolus making Airbus a worldwide specialist in spaceborne lidars.

With a launch mass of 2.3 tonnes, the EarthCARE mission is designed to operate for three years in sun-synchronous orbit at 400 km altitude, after its planned Soyuz launch from Kourou, French Guiana.


Related Links
 EarthCARE satellite
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


EARTH OBSERVATION
Scientists present new method for remote sensing of atmospheric dynamics
 Moscow, Russia (SPX) Jun 11, 2020
 Physicists from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology have developed a new method for wind speed remote measurements. It may complement the widely employed lidar and radar sensing techniques. The paper came out in Atmospheric Measurement Techniques. Wind speed measurements are essential for many applications. For example, assimilation of these data is required for fine-tuning climatological and meteorological models, including those used for weather forecasting. Despite the progress made ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARTH OBSERVATION
High School Students Build Lockers for Trip to the International Space Station

 Airbnb sees 'bounce' in travel, aims to promote local tourism

 DDC-I's Deos RTOS selected by MDA to develop communications system for Dream Chaser cargo system

 ARISS established dedicated US Organization to support amateur ISS communications
EARTH OBSERVATION
New Zealand rocket launch postponed due to wind gusts

 Kids are building rockets from their bedrooms

 Winds scrub Rocket Lab launch from New Zealand

 Agency seeks hypersonic missile defense system proposals
EARTH OBSERVATION
First Arab mission to Mars designed to inspire youth

 Three new views of Mars' moon Phobos

 Perseverance Mars Rover's extraordinary sample-gathering system

 Scientist captures new images of Martian moon Phobos to help determine its origins
EARTH OBSERVATION
Private investment fuels China commercial space sector growth

 More details of China's space station unveiled

 China space program targets July launch for Mars mission

 More details of China's space station unveiled
EARTH OBSERVATION
SpaceX, Amazon, OneWeb seek communications dominance in space

 York Space Systems and LatConnect 60 to deploy a small satellite constellation

 Broadband players lobby for uninterrupted foreign funds in India's satellite missions

 Momentus and OrbAstro announce service agreement for 3U in-orbit demonstration
EARTH OBSERVATION
US approves first 'digital therapeutic' game for ADHD

 How magnetic fields and 3D printers will create the pills of tomorrow

 A breakthrough in developing multi-watt terahertz lasers

 Oracle shares slump on earnings hit by pandemic
EARTH OBSERVATION
Astronomers discover how long-lived Peter Pan discs evolve

 Plant pathogens can adapt to a variety of climates, hosts

 Presence of airborne dust could signify increased habitability of distant planets

 Mysterious interstellar visitor was probably a 'dark hydrogen iceberg,' not aliens
EARTH OBSERVATION
SOFIA finds clues hidden in Pluto's haze

 New evidence of watery plumes on Jupiter's moon Europa

 Telescopes and spacecraft join forces to probe deep into Jupiter's atmosphere

 Newly reprocessed images of Europa show 'chaos terrain' in crisp detail








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.