Spire weather data to power AiDASH vegetation and outage risk tools



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 26, 2026



Spire Global has been selected by AiDASH to supply advanced space-based weather intelligence for AiDASH's vegetation, storm and ignition risk platform used by electric utilities in North America. The collaboration integrates Spire's high-resolution forecasts and meteorology support into AiDASH's AI-driven tools for vegetation management and outage prediction across modern power grids.

AiDASH has deployed the integrated capability in utility control centers, where Spire's forecasts enhance situational awareness around weather-driven grid risk. By aligning detailed weather intelligence with vegetation risk models, the system provides operators with a real-time view of threats such as high winds, extreme temperatures and moisture changes that can influence vegetation behavior and grid reliability.

The joint solution aims to help utilities anticipate power outages, reduce wildfire ignition risk and optimize storm response operations. With more frequent extreme weather events and rising expectations for reliability, utilities face a more complex operating environment that demands better insight into how storms and environmental conditions affect infrastructure and right-of-way vegetation.

Spire's weather intelligence is generated from a fully deployed satellite constellation that collects radio occultation data, ocean wind measurements and soil moisture observations. These data streams feed into an advanced data assimilation system that produces high-resolution numerical weather forecasts, giving utilities granular information on local conditions that may affect line loading, vegetation stress and asset performance.

The forecasting system delivers hourly predictions out to six days using a 3 kilometer model that resolves local-scale wind, temperature, moisture and storm dynamics. This level of detail supports more accurate outage prediction and more informed operational planning during high-impact weather, including decisions on crew staging, vegetation work and asset hardening.

Utilities using the integrated platform also gain access to Spire's 24/7 team of meteorologists, who provide tailored forecasts and real-time guidance during fast-changing storms. These experts help operators match staffing levels, vegetation management activities and restoration strategies to the latest weather intelligence, improving preparedness and response.

"Utilities are navigating a new operating reality shaped by more frequent extreme weather events and growing pressure to maintain reliability as the climate changes," said Shawn Mechelke, General Manager of Spire Weather and Climate. "By bringing together Spire's global weather intelligence with AiDASH's vegetation insights along with Spire's expert meteorology team to support storm outage prediction, mitigation and wildfire risk, we're giving operators the clarity they need to prepare earlier, respond faster, and protect the communities they serve."

AiDASH is positioning high-resolution forecasts as a core data source for its suite of weather-dependent AI tools, including outage prediction and wildfire ignition intelligence. By tying forecast data directly to vegetation conditions within utility rights-of-way, the company seeks to improve how utilities identify, prioritize and mitigate vegetation and weather-driven threats.

"The future of grid resilience is not just predicting a storm but predicting how that storm impacts vegetation within a right-of-way," said AiDASH CEO Abhishek Singh. "This synergy ensures utilities have an unparalleled view of risk, allowing them to proactively manage vegetation, prevent outages, and protect critical assets. High-resolution forecasts will now be a core data source for all our weather-dependent AI tools, notably improving outage predictions and wildfire ignition intelligence."

Spire Global provides satellite data, analytics and intelligence focused on weather, maritime and aviation activity, as well as radio frequency monitoring. The company builds, owns and operates its satellite constellation and offers Space as a Service solutions that allow customers to leverage its space infrastructure for their own missions.

AiDASH specializes in vegetation risk intelligence for electric utilities and has built a unified remote inspection and monitoring platform around its VegetationAI technology. Using a SatelliteFirst approach, AiDASH identifies vegetation and other threats to grid assets, supporting a prevention-first strategy that aims to reduce wildfire risk, lessen storm impacts, control costs and improve reliability for more than 140 utility customers worldwide.

By combining space-based weather data with satellite-enabled vegetation analytics, the partnership between Spire and AiDASH illustrates how commercial space services are being applied to critical infrastructure resilience. The integrated platform is designed to help utilities adapt to climate-driven extremes while maintaining service reliability and protecting communities and assets.

