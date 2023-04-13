SoftBank to sell almost all its Alibaba stake: report

SoftBank was an early investor in the Chinese internet giant founded by Jack Ma but began to offload its shares last year.
According to the report, SoftBank, which once owned 34 percent of Alibaba, has sold more than $7 billion of its shares since the start of the year through prepaid forward contracts.
Last year, it sold a record $29 billion of shares in the Chinese company, reported the FT.
Shares in Alibaba plunged more than five percent at one point in Hong Kong, before recovering almost half the losses.
Like other leading Chinese tech firms, Alibaba has been negatively impacted by a regulatory crackdown on the industry that began in 2020.
That year, Beijing pulled the plug on what would have been a gigantic Hong Kong initial public offering for Alibaba's digital payment subsidiary Ant Group, just 48 hours before its completion.
Alibaba was then investigated for alleged anti-competitive behaviour, and eventually fined a record $2.75 billion.
The company last month launched its most significant organisational restructuring since its founding, splitting its operations into six separate entities.
Chinese authorities seem to have adopted a more conciliatory posture towards the domestic industry in recent months, but uncertainty around the sector remains.
Tencent, another top Chinese tech firm, dropped more than five percent in Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Wednesday after Prosus NV -- its main shareholder -- suggested a withdrawal.
sbr-pfc/reb/dan
Related Links
Satellite-based Internet technologies
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Orion stretches its wings ahead of first crewed Artemis mission
Practice makes perfect
NASA awards innovative concept studies for science, exploration
New book explores possibilities of colonizing planets, moons and beyond
China's 3D printed afterburning liquid rocket engine tested during recent mission
Musk's Twitter marks BBC, NPR as 'government funded' but not Tesla or SpaceX
Purdue offering new online Hypersonics Graduate Certificate
Rocket Lab moves CubeSat from Virginia to New Zealand
Scoping out the next sampling stop for Perseverance
New interactive mosaic uses NASA imagery to show Mars in vivid detail
Ready for Software Upgrade Sols 3786-3788
MOXIE Celebrates 2 Years on Mars: Discoveries and Work Left To Do
China's inland space launch site advances commercial services
China's Shenzhou XV astronauts complete 3rd spacewalk
China's Shenzhou-15 astronauts to return in June
China's space technology institute sees launches of 400 spacecraft
|
Rocket Lab to launch NASA's cyclone-tracking satellite constellation from New Zealand
Safran to provide GNSS simulation solutions for Xona's LEO constellation
Deloitte announces formal space practice for rapidly growing space industry
Unseenlabs ready for Bro-9 satellite launch dedicated vessel geolocation from space
NASA satellite's elusive green lasers spotted at work
Data can now be processed at the speed of light
UIUC researchers image magnetic behavior at the smallest scales to date
Google selects SpaceChain into its Startups Program
Do Earth-like exoplanets have magnetic fields
New paper investigates exoplanet climates
JWST confirms giant planet atmospheres vary widely
Planet hunting and the origins of life
Europe's Jupiter probe launched
Europe's JUICE mission blasts off towards Jupiter's icy moons
Spotlight on Ganymede, Juice's primary target
Search for alien life extends to Jupiter's icy moons
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters