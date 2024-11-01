Sidus Space unveils FeatherEdge 248Vi computer for AI and ML in satellite and defense systems

The 248Vi edge computer is powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Industrial platform, providing 248 tera-operations per second of AI performance. It incorporates 64 GB LPDDR5 ECC RAM, a 680 GB pSLC NVMe SSD for data processing and storage, and is compatible with SOSA/MOSA 3U VPX system standards to support integration in defense and aerospace frameworks.
Key input and output options include 10GbE, PCIe Gen4, SpaceWire, and CANbus. The unit is engineered for use in harsh conditions, with conduction cooling, compliance with MIL-STD-810H standards, and an operational temperature range from -40C to +85C. It features a radiation-tolerant design qualified for missions in low and geostationary Earth orbit with up to 100 krad total ionizing dose.
Compared with its predecessor, the 248Vi delivers a 2.5-fold increase in AI processing and quadrupled memory, while maintaining optimal size, weight, power, and cost for use in unmanned systems, electronic warfare, and both space and terrestrial defense applications.
According to Jim Larson, Senior Vice President of AI Strategic Initiatives at Sidus Space, "This cutting-edge high-performance computer sets the stage for advanced AI/ML applications in the most demanding environments and size constrained applications."
The FeatherEdge 248Vi will be available for delivery in early Q2 2026 as a standalone device, or as part of the Fortis Maxima suite, which includes Sidus' single board computer, GPS receiver, I/O cards, power conversion, and a software-defined radio. The FeatherEdge 100i remains available for purchase.
