. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
EARTH OBSERVATION
Rocket Lab to launch dedicated mission for Japanese earth imaging company Synspective
 by Staff Writers
 Long Beach CA (SPX) Dec 01, 2020

A Rocket Lab Electron launch vehicle on the pad in NZ.

Rocket Lab, a space technology company and global leader in dedicated small satellite launch, has announced Japanese Earth-imaging company Synspective as the customer for Rocket Lab's 17th Electron launch, and its seventh mission of the year.

The dedicated mission for Synspective is scheduled for lift-off during a 14-day launch window opening on 12 December UTC and will launch from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula to a targeted 500km circular low Earth orbit.

The mission is named 'The Owl's Night Begins' in a nod to Synspective's StriX family of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) spacecraft developed to be able to image millimetre-level changes to the Earth's surface from space, independent of weather conditions on Earth and at any time of the day or night. Strix is also the genus of owls.

The StriX-a satellite onboard this mission will be the first of a series of spacecraft deployments for Synspective's planned constellation of more than 30 SAR small satellites to collate data of metropolitan centers across Asia on a daily basis that can be used for urban development planning, construction and infrastructure monitoring, and disaster response.

For this mission, Rocket Lab will utilize a custom expanded fairing to encompass Synspective's wide-body satellite - the first use of the expanded fairing options that Rocket Lab recently introduced alongside a suite of vehicle performance improvements, including advances in battery technology which enable an improved payload lift capacity up to 300 kg (660 lbs).

Rocket Lab will also perform an advanced mid-mission maneuver with its Kick Stage space tug that will shield the StriX-a satellite from the sun to reduce radiation exposure ahead of payload deployment.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Peter Beck, says: "We're honored to be providing the ride to orbit for Synspective and playing a pivotal role in deploying the first satellite of their constellation. By flying as a dedicated mission on Electron, the Synspective team have complete control over their orbit and launch schedule, giving them a degree of certainty over a crucial time in their business development."

Synspective founder and CEO, Dr. Motoyuki Arai, says: "We are so happy to share this commemorable launch of our first satellite, the StriX-a, together with Rocket Lab. This is just the start of a 30 SAR satellites constellation. We are very excited to begin the scaling of our business, which includes both SAR satellites and downstream solutions."


Related Links
 Rocket Lab
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


EARTH OBSERVATION
Over to you, Eumetsat
 Paris (ESA) Nov 26, 2020
 It was a spectacular launch on 21 November, as the Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite was lifted into space on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. After taking care of the Earth observation spacecraft during the critical early days and making it at home in its new environment, ESA is ready to hand over control to Eumetsat. About an hour after a flawless launch, Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich Earth separated from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, and for the first time it was flying on its own. So ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARTH OBSERVATION
Home away from home planet

 Resolving mysteries about the first stellar parallaxes and distances

 I am Artemis: Alabama Native Shoots for the Moon with NASA Career

 Russian cosmonauts wrap up spacewalk
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA and SpaceX "Go" for Dec. 5 Cargo Resupply Launch

 Rocket Lab launches satellites, recovers booster in 'Return to Sender' mission

 NASA's 'super cool' engineers rehearse rocket fueling for Artemis I

 Skyrora conducts vacuum chamber engine tests to replicate space-like conditions
EARTH OBSERVATION
Field geology at Mars' equator points to ancient megaflood

 Creating chaos: Craters and collapse on Mars

 'Conscientiousness' key to team success during space missions

 Hear audio from Perseverance as it travels through deep space
EARTH OBSERVATION
China's space tracking ship sails for Chang'e 5 mission

 China Focus: 18 reserve astronauts selected for China's manned space program

 State-owned space giant prepares for giant step in space

 China's Xichang launch center to carry out 10 missions by end of March
EARTH OBSERVATION
UK government secures satellite network OneWeb

 Ten satellites to be built in Glasgow in next three years

 SpaceX's Starlink satellites are about to ruin stargazing for everyone

 New support for UK space hubs unveiled
EARTH OBSERVATION
Cracking the secrets of an emerging branch of physics

 Video games are 'under-regulated': EU anti-terror czar

 Using fabric to "listen" to space dust

 Astroscale announces March 2021 Launch Date for Debris Removal Demonstration
EARTH OBSERVATION
Here's Looking at You, MKID

 A terrestrial-mass planet on the run?

 A planet-forming disk still fed by the mother cloud

 New Interdisciplinary Consortium for Astrobiology Research
EARTH OBSERVATION
Swedish space instrument participates in the search for life around Jupiter

 Researchers model source of eruption on Jupiter's moon Europa

 Radiation Does a Bright Number on Jupiter's Moon

 New plans afoot beyond Pluto








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.