Rocket Lab to launch dedicated mission for Japanese earth imaging company Synspective

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Long Beach CA (SPX) Dec 01, 2020
Rocket Lab, a space technology company and global leader in dedicated small satellite launch, has announced Japanese Earth-imaging company Synspective as the customer for Rocket Lab's 17th Electron launch, and its seventh mission of the year.
The dedicated mission for Synspective is scheduled for lift-off during a 14-day launch window opening on 12 December UTC and will launch from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula to a targeted 500km circular low Earth orbit.
The mission is named 'The Owl's Night Begins' in a nod to Synspective's StriX family of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) spacecraft developed to be able to image millimetre-level changes to the Earth's surface from space, independent of weather conditions on Earth and at any time of the day or night. Strix is also the genus of owls.
The StriX-a satellite onboard this mission will be the first of a series of spacecraft deployments for Synspective's planned constellation of more than 30 SAR small satellites to collate data of metropolitan centers across Asia on a daily basis that can be used for urban development planning, construction and infrastructure monitoring, and disaster response.
For this mission, Rocket Lab will utilize a custom expanded fairing to encompass Synspective's wide-body satellite - the first use of the expanded fairing options that Rocket Lab recently introduced alongside a suite of vehicle performance improvements, including advances in battery technology which enable an improved payload lift capacity up to 300 kg (660 lbs).
Rocket Lab will also perform an advanced mid-mission maneuver with its Kick Stage space tug that will shield the StriX-a satellite from the sun to reduce radiation exposure ahead of payload deployment.
Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Peter Beck, says: "We're honored to be providing the ride to orbit for Synspective and playing a pivotal role in deploying the first satellite of their constellation. By flying as a dedicated mission on Electron, the Synspective team have complete control over their orbit and launch schedule, giving them a degree of certainty over a crucial time in their business development."
Synspective founder and CEO, Dr. Motoyuki Arai, says: "We are so happy to share this commemorable launch of our first satellite, the StriX-a, together with Rocket Lab. This is just the start of a 30 SAR satellites constellation. We are very excited to begin the scaling of our business, which includes both SAR satellites and downstream solutions."
Over to you, Eumetsat
Paris (ESA) Nov 26, 2020
It was a spectacular launch on 21 November, as the Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite was lifted into space on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. After taking care of the Earth observation spacecraft during the critical early days and making it at home in its new environment, ESA is ready to hand over control to Eumetsat. About an hour after a flawless launch, Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich Earth separated from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, and for the first time it was flying on its own. So ... read more
|
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.