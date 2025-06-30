Rocket Lab sets new turnaround record with back-to-back launches from New Zealand site



by Simon Mansfield



Sydney, Australia (SPX) Jun 30, 2025



Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) has successfully launched its 68th Electron mission, marking a new record for the company with two missions from the same site in under 48 hours.

The latest launch, named 'Symphony In The Stars,' lifted off from Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand on June 28 at 7:08 p.m. local time (07:08 UTC). The mission carried a single satellite for a confidential commercial client, destined for a 650 km circular orbit. It is the first of two dedicated missions booked less than four months ago, with the second planned before the end of the year.

This launch follows three other Electron missions completed in June: 'Full Stream Ahead' on June 3, 'The Mountain God Guards' on June 11, and 'Get The Hawk Outta Here' on June 26. The successful execution of four missions in a single month highlights Rocket Lab's growing capability to provide fast, reliable access to space for small satellite operators.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO Sir Peter Beck stated, "Electron has demonstrated once again that it is the gold standard for responsive and reliable space access for small satellites. The future of space is built on proven performance, and Electron continues to deliver against a stacked launch manifest this year. Congratulations to the team on achieving its fastest launch turnaround yet between two missions from Launch Complex 1. This launch was also a quick-turn mission to meet our customer's mission requirements, and we're looking forward to doing it again later this year."

The 'Symphony In The Stars' flight represents Rocket Lab's tenth Electron launch of 2025, maintaining a 100% success rate and emphasizing the company's operational tempo and responsive mission delivery.

Related Links

Rocket Lab

Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

