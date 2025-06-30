24/7 Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 Rocket Lab sets new turnaround record with back-to-back launches from New Zealand site
illustration only
Rocket Lab sets new turnaround record with back-to-back launches from New Zealand site
 by Simon Mansfield
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Jun 30, 2025

Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) has successfully launched its 68th Electron mission, marking a new record for the company with two missions from the same site in under 48 hours.

The latest launch, named 'Symphony In The Stars,' lifted off from Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand on June 28 at 7:08 p.m. local time (07:08 UTC). The mission carried a single satellite for a confidential commercial client, destined for a 650 km circular orbit. It is the first of two dedicated missions booked less than four months ago, with the second planned before the end of the year.

This launch follows three other Electron missions completed in June: 'Full Stream Ahead' on June 3, 'The Mountain God Guards' on June 11, and 'Get The Hawk Outta Here' on June 26. The successful execution of four missions in a single month highlights Rocket Lab's growing capability to provide fast, reliable access to space for small satellite operators.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO Sir Peter Beck stated, "Electron has demonstrated once again that it is the gold standard for responsive and reliable space access for small satellites. The future of space is built on proven performance, and Electron continues to deliver against a stacked launch manifest this year. Congratulations to the team on achieving its fastest launch turnaround yet between two missions from Launch Complex 1. This launch was also a quick-turn mission to meet our customer's mission requirements, and we're looking forward to doing it again later this year."

The 'Symphony In The Stars' flight represents Rocket Lab's tenth Electron launch of 2025, maintaining a 100% success rate and emphasizing the company's operational tempo and responsive mission delivery.

Related Links
 Rocket Lab
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROCKET SCIENCE
Rocket Lab books two responsive Electron missions for 2025 including launch this week
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Jun 17, 2025
 Rocket Lab has confirmed it will launch two dedicated Electron missions in 2025 for an undisclosed commercial client, with the first liftoff scheduled for as early as June 20. This rapid turnaround highlights the company's growing reputation for fast, tailored access to space. The inaugural flight, named "Symphony In The Stars," will lift off from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand, placing a single satellite into a 650-kilometer circular orbit. A second Electron launch for the same customer and miss ... read more
ROCKET SCIENCE
'Science refugees': French university welcomes first US researchers

 Canada needs 'bold ambition' to poach top US researchers

 Queer astronaut documentary takes on new meaning in Trump's US

 Conservation leaders join passenger lineup for Blue Origin NS-33 suborbital launch
ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA prepares sensor breakthrough for upcoming hypersonic rocket flights

 Rocket Lab sets new turnaround record with back-to-back launches from New Zealand site

 Competing wave patterns may unlock turbulent secrets in hypersonic vehicle design

 NASA to Gather In-Flight Imagery of Commercial Test Capsule Re-Entry
ROCKET SCIENCE
Volcanic discovery at Jezero Crater could reshape timeline of Mars

 NASA Mars Orbiter Captures Volcano Peeking Above Morning Cloud Tops

 Renowned Mars expert says Trump-Musk axis risks dooming mission

 The promise and peril of a crewed Mars mission
ROCKET SCIENCE
Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show

 China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research

 China Shenzhou XX crew advances cognitive and biotech research aboard Tiangong

 Chinese rocket delivers e-commerce packages in sea recovery test
ROCKET SCIENCE
Collaboration aims to protect radio astronomy from satellite signal interference

 Kongsberg completes N3X satellite network for maritime surveillance

 Macron says Europe must become 'space power' again

 Redwire launches 200 million dollar public stock offering to accelerate growth and reduce dilution
ROCKET SCIENCE
Q-Tech expands rad-hardened oscillator line to boost new space platform designs

 US Radar Test Marks Milestone in Missile Threat Detection Capabilities

 Astroscale to lead UK Orpheus mission with GBP 5.15M defence contract

 US judge sides with Meta in AI training copyright case
ROCKET SCIENCE
New exoplanet discovery reveals rare gas giant through global citizen science effort

 Fish biofluorescence evolved independently over 100 times in evolutionary history

 SkyMapper and SETI launch real time global astronomy data network

 Shaping of rocky planets traced to final stages of formation
ROCKET SCIENCE
Unexpected Dust Patterns Found on Uranus Moons Confound Scientists

 SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping

 The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise

 Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.