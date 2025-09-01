Rocket Lab inaugurates Launch Complex 3 to prepare for Neutron rocket operations



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 01, 2025



Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) has officially opened Launch Complex 3, a dedicated test, launch, and landing site for its reusable Neutron rocket. The new facility, located at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island, represents the largest orbital launch capacity in the spaceport's history.

Neutron is designed to lift 13,000 kg (33,000 pounds) to orbit, supporting commercial satellite constellations, national security missions, planetary exploration, and eventually human spaceflight. Rocket Lab emphasized that the new complex will provide the United States with a responsive, reliable medium-lift launch option from domestic soil.

"Launch Complex 3 is our commitment to providing assured access to space and the launch site diversity that's needed in the United States for its most important missions," said Sir Peter Beck, Rocket Lab founder and CEO. "Our Neutron rocket, with its ability for responsive space access as a high cadence reusable launch vehicle, expands Virginia's aerospace capabilities to enable the United States to quickly and reliably reach the International Space Station and low Earth orbit, as well as explore beyond Earth and on to the Moon and Mars."

Construction began in late 2023 and concluded in under two years, involving more than 60 contractors, many of them Virginia-based. The site includes a nine-meter launch mount weighing over 700 tons, hydraulic support systems, underground vaults for control equipment, large propellant storage farms, and a water tower with more than 200,000 gallons capacity.

Shaun D'Mello, Rocket Lab Vice President - Neutron, said the achievement reflects "a monument to exquisite design, streamlined operations, and the competitive advantage of Rocket Lab's speed and efficiency," noting the work of more than 60 staff and strong backing from state and federal partners.

Launch Complex 3 stands alongside Rocket Lab's Launch Complex 2, home to the Electron rocket. Together, the two facilities expand Virginia's launch capabilities and reinforce U.S. leadership in space while supporting future growth of the national aerospace sector.

Related Links

Rocket Lab

Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

