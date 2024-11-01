OroraTech expands GENA satellite platform with orbital testbed for scientific payloads

The satellite carries multiple payloads from the Universitat der Bundeswehr Munich and partner organizations, including elements of the SeRANIS project and contributions from the Munich Center for Space Communications. It also carries the relaunch of the ICARUS satellite-based animal tracking system from the Max Planck Institute, allowing space-based wildlife monitoring experiments to resume after being paused in 2022.
Professor Andreas Knopp from the Universitat der Bundeswehr Munich said, "GENA-OT demonstrates the future of satellite development, one that combines speed, modularity, and innovation. Within an unprecedented timeframe, we implemented several innovative payloads built by the university and other startups. This project showcases how academia and commercial partners can rapidly meet the needs of the New Space economy."
Dr Martin Langer, CEO and CTO of OroraTech, stated, "This mission shows how commercial platforms can power public benefit. GENA-OT is the result of a public-private partnership that delivered spaceflight-ready hardware in record time. We believe in turning data into action, and this satellite proves that infrastructure can be fast, flexible, and ready for tomorrow's missions."
Head of GSTP at the DLR Space Agency, Dr. Shahin Kazeminejad, said, "This mission reflects the German Space Agency's and ESA's commitment to supporting scalable platforms for in-orbit demonstration and validation. GENA-OT is the first purely German mission to be funded under the GSTP Element 3 'FLY', and is a great example of how smart public investment and industrial innovation can work together to advance European space capabilities and enable new business opportunities for companies."
GENA-OT functions as an orbital testbed that uses standardized experimental modules to simplify payload integration for scientific and commercial users. By sharing a common platform, universities, startups, and research institutes can place instruments in orbit without developing a complete satellite bus, cutting mission cost and shortening development and launch timelines.
The mission contributes to German and European plans to field responsive, sovereign space infrastructure for research and technology validation. With commercial platforms such as GENA-OT, public agencies and institutions can accelerate in-orbit demonstration and validation schedules while maintaining a focus on operational experimentation.
Operating in a sun-synchronous orbit, GENA-OT establishes the baseline for follow-on missions in the GENA series, each able to host changing payload configurations as requirements evolve. OroraTech and its partners intend to use the platform to support multiple third-party research and technology demonstration missions on shared flights, extending the model of a reusable, modular nanosatellite bus for future campaigns.
