24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 OroraTech expands GENA satellite platform with orbital testbed for scientific payloads
illustration only

OroraTech expands GENA satellite platform with orbital testbed for scientific payloads

by Robert Schreiber
 Munich, Germany (SPX) Dec 08, 2025

OroraTech has launched GENA-OT, the first mission built on its GEneric flexible NAnosatellite platform, on SpaceX's Transporter-15 rideshare flight from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The 16U CubeSat was developed under the European Space Agency's General Support Technology Programme with funding from the German Space Agency at DLR to provide a standardized satellite bus for scientific and technology demonstration payloads in low Earth orbit.

The satellite carries multiple payloads from the Universitat der Bundeswehr Munich and partner organizations, including elements of the SeRANIS project and contributions from the Munich Center for Space Communications. It also carries the relaunch of the ICARUS satellite-based animal tracking system from the Max Planck Institute, allowing space-based wildlife monitoring experiments to resume after being paused in 2022.

Professor Andreas Knopp from the Universitat der Bundeswehr Munich said, "GENA-OT demonstrates the future of satellite development, one that combines speed, modularity, and innovation. Within an unprecedented timeframe, we implemented several innovative payloads built by the university and other startups. This project showcases how academia and commercial partners can rapidly meet the needs of the New Space economy."

Dr Martin Langer, CEO and CTO of OroraTech, stated, "This mission shows how commercial platforms can power public benefit. GENA-OT is the result of a public-private partnership that delivered spaceflight-ready hardware in record time. We believe in turning data into action, and this satellite proves that infrastructure can be fast, flexible, and ready for tomorrow's missions."

Head of GSTP at the DLR Space Agency, Dr. Shahin Kazeminejad, said, "This mission reflects the German Space Agency's and ESA's commitment to supporting scalable platforms for in-orbit demonstration and validation. GENA-OT is the first purely German mission to be funded under the GSTP Element 3 'FLY', and is a great example of how smart public investment and industrial innovation can work together to advance European space capabilities and enable new business opportunities for companies."

GENA-OT functions as an orbital testbed that uses standardized experimental modules to simplify payload integration for scientific and commercial users. By sharing a common platform, universities, startups, and research institutes can place instruments in orbit without developing a complete satellite bus, cutting mission cost and shortening development and launch timelines.

The mission contributes to German and European plans to field responsive, sovereign space infrastructure for research and technology validation. With commercial platforms such as GENA-OT, public agencies and institutions can accelerate in-orbit demonstration and validation schedules while maintaining a focus on operational experimentation.

Operating in a sun-synchronous orbit, GENA-OT establishes the baseline for follow-on missions in the GENA series, each able to host changing payload configurations as requirements evolve. OroraTech and its partners intend to use the platform to support multiple third-party research and technology demonstration missions on shared flights, extending the model of a reusable, modular nanosatellite bus for future campaigns.

Related Links
 OroraTech
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space
 Davis CA (SPX) Dec 05, 2025
 A dynamic digital twin designed by UC Davis researchers was launched into Earth's orbit last week aboard a SpaceX rocket. The innovation, which will model the current condition and predict the future condition of the spacecraft's power system, was carried by a Proteus Space satellite and is the first of its kind to be sent into space. The rocket was launched Nov. 28 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County. The digital twin is UC Davis' first satellite payload, developed by r ... read more
TECH SPACE
NASA extends ISS National Lab management contract through 2030

 Micro nano robots aim to cut carbon buildup in closed life support systems

 ISS to change commanders before Soyuz crew leaves orbit

 Space station reaches new record with all docking ports in use
TECH SPACE
Space shuttle design study maps path to breakthrough inventions

 UK plasma thruster test positions Pulsar Fusion for larger satellite propulsion

 How Cloud Render Farms Are Powering the Next Generation of Space Visualization and Simulation Workflows

 LandSpace reviews booster loss after Zhuque-3 reusable rocket test
TECH SPACE
Martian butterfly crater reveals low angle impact and buried lava history

 Chinese team runs long term Martian dust cycle simulation with GoMars model

 Scientists trace ancient mega watersheds on Mars

 NASA rover hears electric crackles inside Mars dust devils
TECH SPACE
China supports private space firms to expand global reach

 Wenchang spaceport hits record cadence with double-digit launches in 2025

 China consolidates new commercial space regulator and industry roadmap

 Beijing space lab targets orbital data centers for AI era
TECH SPACE
Satellite surge threatens space telescopes, astronomers warn

 MDA Space plans C250 million senior unsecured note issue maturing 2030

 Applied Aerospace and PCX create US flight and space hardware group

 EIB launches Space TechEU finance program for European space sector
TECH SPACE
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space

 The Dos and Don'ts You Need to Keep in Mind When Playing Online Casino Games

 Cybersecurity Advances Strengthen Protection in Online Gambling Infrastructure

 Roadmap sets circular economy agenda for space hardware and debris mitigation
TECH SPACE
Subaru OASIS survey uncovers massive planet and brown dwarf

 Supernova mixing traced as source of key life elements

 SwRI opens NOUR lab to track chemical pathways from nebulae to planetary systems

 TRAPPIST 1 flares mapped to probe planetary habitability
TECH SPACE
SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves

 Looking inside icy moons

 Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory

 Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.