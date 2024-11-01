24/7 Space News
ICE WORLD
 Oligocene deep ocean temperatures drove isotope swings in Antarctic climate record
illustration only

Oligocene deep ocean temperatures drove isotope swings in Antarctic climate record

by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Jan 08, 2026

New analyses of oxygen isotopes in deep-sea microfossils indicate that large shifts in the mid Oligocene benthic foraminifera record primarily reflect temperature changes in the abyssal Southern Ocean rather than major variations in Antarctic ice volume. The work revisits interpretations that attributed 110,000-year swings in the oxygen isotope composition of benthic foraminifera to repeated growth and decay of the Antarctic ice sheet to near its present extent.

Knowledge of climate variability in deep time often rests on measurements of the heavy oxygen isotope 18O in the calcite shells of benthic foraminifera that accumulated on the seafloor over hundreds of millions of years. The resulting benthic delta-18O record combines signals from deep-ocean temperature and continental ice volume and has been central to reconstructing both the glacial cycles of the past 2.6 million years and the largely ice-free warmth of the early Cenozoic between about 65 and 34 million years ago.

In the mid Oligocene, around 28 million years ago, large, regular oscillations in benthic oxygen isotopes with a 110,000-year rhythm were interpreted as evidence for strong glacial cycles and pronounced waxing and waning of the Antarctic ice sheet. Those reconstructions implied that Antarctic ice volume repeatedly varied to as much as roughly 90 percent of its modern extent in response to orbital forcing.

A team led by researchers from the University of Bergen now reports that these large isotope swings are better explained by abyssal temperature variability than by major changes in Antarctic ice volume. Lead author Dr Flavia Boscolo-Galazzo notes that temperatures in the very deep ocean have traditionally been regarded as relatively stable on multimillennial timescales because waters thousands of meters below the surface are partly isolated from climatic drivers acting at the ocean-atmosphere interface.

Using clumped-isotope palaeothermometry, the scientists reconstructed temperatures from benthic foraminiferal calcite at about 4,000 meters depth in the Southern Ocean. The measurements show temperature fluctuations of up to 4 degrees Celsius that occur in step with the benthic delta-18O variations and with changes in Earth's orbital eccentricity, indicating a climatic forcing of abyssal conditions.

"This is an important finding as it shows that, even at such depths, ocean temperature can change significantly in response to climate variability. For this reason, oxygen isotopes from the deep ocean can no longer be interpreted as an indicator of changes in ice volume without independent temperature reconstructions," explains Dr Flavia Boscolo-Galazzo. The new temperature reconstructions for the abyssal Southern Ocean, together with computer models, suggest that the ice volume of the Antarctic ice sheet was relatively stable during the Oligocene.

Geological evidence indicates that during the Oligocene the Antarctic continent likely stood higher above sea level than today and that the ice sheet probably did not extend into the surrounding ocean. The researchers propose that this configuration may have reduced direct contact between the ice sheet and warmer ocean waters, limiting the response of Antarctic ice volume to deep-ocean temperature swings.

For their analyses, the team used material from deep-sea drill cores obtained through international ocean drilling programs such as the International Ocean Drilling Programme and its predecessors, with cores archived in the Bremen Core Collection. Fossil benthic foraminiferal shells were extracted from the sediments and their chemical composition was measured at the FARLAB clumped-isotope facility at the University of Bergen.

The authors conclude that their findings improve understanding of how the climate system operates under conditions warmer than the present, including the links between orbital forcing, deep-ocean temperature, and continental ice sheets. The project received funding from the European Research Council and the Norwegian Research Council and involved scientists from institutions in Germany, Norway, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Poland.

Research Report:Oligocene deep ocean oxygen isotope variations primarily driven by temperature.

Related Links
 MARUM - Center for Marine Environmental Sciences, University of Bremen
 Beyond the Ice Age

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ICE WORLD
Deep ocean quakes linked to Antarctic phytoplankton surges
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Dec 18, 2025
 Stanford researchers have identified a direct link between deep ocean earthquakes and the size of recurring phytoplankton blooms in the Southern Ocean. Phytoplankton are microscopic, plant-like organisms that drift near the ocean surface, underpin marine food webs, store carbon taken from the atmosphere, and release a substantial portion of Earth's oxygen. The study, published Dec 9 in Nature Geoscience, shows that seismic activity on the seafloor can influence how much iron reaches surface waters ... read more
ICE WORLD
Sprawling CES gadgetfest a world stage for AI and its hype

 Billionaire Trump nominee confirmed to lead NASA amid Moon race

 ISS to change commanders before Soyuz crew leaves orbit

 Lodestar Space wins SECP support to advance AI satellite awareness system
ICE WORLD
AI systems proposed to boost launch cadence reliability and traffic management

 China debuts Long March 12A reusable rocket in Jiuquan test flight

 Japan's flagship H3 rocket fails to launch satellite

 Hydrogen from ethanol reforming mapped as aviation fuel-cell pathway
ICE WORLD
Wind-Sculpted Landscapes: Investigating the Martian Megaripple 'Hazyview'

 HiRISE camera aboard Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter passes 100000 image milestone

 Search for life should be top science priority for first human landing on Mars report says

 Curiosity Blog, Sols 4750-4762: See You on the Other Side of the Sun
ICE WORLD
Shenzhou 21 crew complete eight hour spacewalk outside Tiangong station

 Foreign satellites ride Kinetica 1 on new CAS Space mission

 Experts at Hainan symposium call for stronger global space partnership

 Triple Long March launches mark record day for Chinese space program
ICE WORLD
Southern Launch to Host Lux Aeterna Re-Entries South Australia

 Smart modeling framework targets 6G spectrum chaos in space air and ground networks

 K2 Space raises 250m to scale Mega class high power satellites

 Beyond Gravity positions new modular satellite platform for European LEO missions
ICE WORLD
From music to mind reading: AI startups bet on earbuds

 Nostalgia and new fans as Tamagotchi turns 30

 Musk's xAI raises $20 bn in Nvidia-backed funding round

 Ferritic alloy offers superalloy-level strength and oxidation resistance for reactor systems
ICE WORLD
Clues to the migration path of hot Jupiters in their orbits

 Hubble pinpoints asteroid smash ups in nearby Fomalhaut system

 Evolution study finds history and environment shifts can steer species in very different directions

 Webb maps carbon rich atmosphere on distorted pulsar planet
ICE WORLD
Uranus and Neptune may be rock rich worlds

 SwRI links Uranus radiation belt mystery to solar storm driven waves

 Looking inside icy moons

 Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.