Nvidia shares fall as CEO dashes hopes for China chip sales



by AFP Staff Writers



Washington (AFP) Nov 7, 2025



Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Friday said there were no plans to sell its chips, crucial components in the development of artificial intelligence (AI), in China due to restrictions imposed by both Beijing and Washington, causing a sharp sell-off in its shares.

The California-based AI chip juggernaut is caught up in the geopolitical tensions between the United States and China, and the CEO's comments dashed expectations that the two superpowers could come to some sort of arrangement on the issue.

Huang has lobbied hard, so far without success, in both Washington and Beijing to break the logjam, arguing that allowing the chips to be sold in China would be good for both countries.

"There are no discussions underway. Currently, we have no plans to ship anything to China," Huang told Taiwanese media, according to Bloomberg, before a visit to TSMC, the company that manufactures Nvidia's hardware.

These statements did not sit well with investors, with Nvidia's stock losing as much as four percent on Friday.

Since its record high of more than $5 trillion on October 29, the company's market value has melted away by more than $600 billion.

China, the world's largest consumer of semiconductors, represents a huge market for Nvidia.

But earlier this week, the White House said it was still unwilling to allow Nvidia to sell its advanced Blackwell chip model in China.

Beijing is meanwhile banning large Chinese companies from buying another less performant model, even though it was designed specifically by Nvidia for the country.

Instead, China has ramped up its chip industry to beat the restrictions imposed by Washington.

The United States cites national security concerns, such as the risk of giving China a military advantage, for the block, with the geopolitical bind showing no sign of easing.

Even if certain members of the Trump administration favor a more nuanced approach on selling AI chips to China, there is deep opposition in Washington from China hawks who favor tougher bans on AI technology.

EU says China confirms Nexperia chip export resumptions

Brussels, Belgium (AFP) Nov 8, 2025 - The European Commission said Saturday that Chinese authorities had confirmed a partial resumption of Nexperia chips, easing a blockage that has alarmed carmakers.

The dispute erupted in September when the Dutch government effectively took control of Nexperia, which is based in the Netherlands but whose parent company is China's Wingtech.

China responded by banning re-exports of the firm's chips, triggering warnings from automakers of production stoppages as the components are critical to onboard electronics.

But Beijing announced at the weekend it would exempt some chips from the export ban, reportedly part of a trade deal agreed by President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic posted on X that he welcomed "the confirmation provided today... regarding the further simplification of export procedures for Nexperia chips destined for EU and global clients".

The exports will be allowed as long as the chips are only for "civilian use", Sefcovic added, saying the measure would take effect "immediately".

Talks are continuing with China on finding a "lasting, stable, predictable framework that ensure the full restoration of semiconductor flows", he added.

Germany's Aumovio, a major automotive supplier, had already said Friday it had received permission from Chinese authorities to resume the Nexperia chip exports.

The chips are made in Europe but then sent to China for finishing, before being re-exported to clients in Europe and other markets.

Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker, had warned of production stoppages if the crisis dragged on, while smaller firms were reported to be preparing to cut working hours.

The Netherlands cited national security concerns when it moved to take control of Nexperia, accusing the firm's CEO of mismanagement.

Nexperia chip exports resuming: German auto supplier

Frankfurt, Germany (AFP) Nov 7, 2025 - A leading German auto supplier said Friday that it had received permission to export Nexperia chips from China again as Chancellor Friedrich Merz hailed "positive signals" of de-escalation in a dispute that has alarmed carmakers.

Dutch officials in September effectively took control of the Netherlands-based chipmaker Nexperia, whose Chinese parent company Wingtech is backed by Beijing.

China responded by banning re-exports of the firm's chips, triggering warnings from automakers of production stoppages as the components are critical to onboard electronics.

But Beijing announced at the weekend it would exempt some chips from the export ban, reportedly part of a trade deal agreed by President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

Aumovio, which supplies components like sensors and displays to top automakers, said it had "received an export license from the Chinese government to export Nexperia chips".

"We received the written confirmation yesterday," a spokeswoman for the group, until recently part of Continental, told AFP.

Speaking to reporters at climate talks in Brazil, Merz said that Germany and the Netherlands had held talks with China on the issue.

"There are positive signals that the deliveries can start again," Merz said, adding that "This could happen in the coming hours."

"I am confident after speaking to the Dutch prime minister that this will work," he added.

While relatively simple technology, Nexperia's semiconductors are vital for the electronics in modern, technology-packed vehicles.

The chips are made in Europe but then sent to China for finishing, before being re-exported to clients in Europe and other markets.

Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker, had warned of production stoppages if the crisis dragged on, while smaller firms were reported to be preparing to cut working hours.

The Netherlands cited national security concerns when it moved to take control of Nexperia and accused the firm's CEO of mismanagement.

China had also accused the United States of getting involved in the case -- Washington last year put Wingtech on a list of corporations viewed as acting contrary to US national security.

Related Links

Computer Chip Architecture, Technology and Manufacture

Nano Technology News From SpaceMart.com

