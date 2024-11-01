24/7 Space News
FARM NEWS
 No fences needed: GPS collars show 'virtual fencing' is next frontier of livestock grazing
illustration only

No fences needed: GPS collars show 'virtual fencing' is next frontier of livestock grazing

by Brian Consiglio
 Columbia, MO (SPX) Feb 04, 2026

For generations, farmers have spent backbreaking hours tearing down and rebuilding fences just to move livestock to fresh grazing fields. Now, thanks to a groundbreaking project at the University of Missouri's Center for Regenerative Agriculture, that chore is becoming a thing of the past.

With a $900,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, five Missouri producers are beta testing a high-tech virtual fencing solution that uses GPS-enabled collars and a simple mobile app to guide animals with sound and mild shock cues. No posts, no wires, no sweat. Just smarter grazing, healthier pastures and more time back in a farmer's day.

Kaitlyn Dozler, manager of Mizzou's Virtual Fence Program, is leading the three-year project alongside Rob Myers, a professor with the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and director of the Mizzou Center for Regenerative Agriculture. The project is specifically designed for Missouri farmers whose animals graze on cover crops - plants that protect and improve soil during the time of year when cash crops are not being grown.

"Farmers might be out multiple times a day moving their physical fences in extreme weather, so using virtual fencing can make their lives so much easier," Dozler said. "One producer told me she was able to take a vacation for the first time in five years because she knew she could just go online at any time and see exactly where her goats were."

Four of the five Missouri livestock producers involved in the project - which began last summer - have collared their cattle, while the fifth has collared his sheep. All five producers have enjoyed the convenience of using the new technology so far and, as part of the grant, are sharing their experiences with other Missouri farmers at events such as the 2026 Missouri Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show.

"Farmers trust other farmers," Dozler said. "By hearing about the experiences from those who have tried the new technology, it becomes a smoother process for producers wanting to adopt it on their farms."

Chris Hudson owns a farm in Middletown, Missouri, and collared 50 of his cattle as part of the project. After switching to virtual fencing, he saw much higher utilization of his cover crops, from about 90 grazing days per acre with physical fences to 170 grazing days per acre with virtual fencing. In other words, Hudson got nearly double the value from the same acre of land since the cattle ate all the cover crops in one field before moving on to the next field.

"I also like how the app allows me to see where each individual cow is at all times," Hudson said. "When I saw on the app that one of my pregnant cows went off by herself, I knew it was time for her to give birth. I was able to call my dad to go check on the new calf without leaving what I was doing at the time, so the convenience is a real benefit."

Dozler added the best part of using virtual fencing is the peace of mind it provides.

"Say a producer is at their child's sporting event and they get the dreaded call that cattle are out. Instead of having to leave to go check if it's their cattle, the producer can just check their phone to ensure the virtual fence is active and see their livestock's location instantly," Dozler said. "Giving people the flexibility to spend more time with their family is so rewarding."

The project symbolizes Mizzou's mission as a land-grant university.

"The collaboration with Mizzou faculty, MU Extension and the Center for Regenerative Agriculture has helped get innovative technology in the hands of Missouri farmers who can benefit from it," Dozler said. "While virtual fencing is not meant to be used as a perimeter fence, it can have great benefits as an interior fence for rotational grazing. I want to put Mizzou on the map for this awesome technology and spread the word about what it can do for livestock producers."

Related Links
 University Of Missouri-Columbia
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FARM NEWS
Cabio Biotech: Chinese firm under fire in infant formula recall
 Beijing (AFP) Jan 29, 2026
 A global recall of potentially contaminated infant formula has heaped scrutiny onto the Chinese firm Cabio Biotech, the supplier of the ingredient suspected of being tainted. Here's what you need to know: - Why is it under fire? - In recent weeks, major firms including France's Danone and Switzerland's Nestle have recalled batches of infant formula that could be contaminated with cereulide, a toxin that can cause diarrhoea and vomiting. Companies have largely stopped short of naming the ... read more
FARM NEWS
NASA astronaut stuck in space for nine months retires

 Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China

 What happens when fire ignites in space? 'A ball of flame'

 ISS astronauts splash down on Earth after first-ever medical evacuation
FARM NEWS
NASA and GE run hybrid jet engine test toward commercial flight

 Starfighters completes key wind tunnel campaign for STARLAUNCH 1 air launch vehicle

 Major equity deal backs Gilmour Space expansion of sovereign launch capability

 Stratolaunch secures major funding to scale hypersonic flight services
FARM NEWS
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere

 Tiny Mars' big impact on Earth's climate

 The electrifying science behind Martian dust

 Sandblasting winds sculpt Mars landscape
FARM NEWS
China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge

 China tallies record launch year as lunar and asteroid plans advance
FARM NEWS
Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems

 China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings

 Multiple satellite filings demonstrate transparency, responsibility and ambition: China Daily editorial
FARM NEWS
German software giant SAP's shares plunge on AI worries

 Autonomous AI network boosts materials discovery efficiency

 EU will struggle to secure key raw materials supply, warns report

 Desert sand mix points to new path for greener concrete
FARM NEWS
Icy cycles may have driven early protocell evolution

 Metal rich winds detected in giant dusty cloud around distant star

 Cosmic dust chemistry forges peptide building blocks in deep space

 Hidden magma oceans could shield rocky exoplanets from harmful radiation
FARM NEWS
Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons

 Study links Europa's quiet seafloor to hidden potential for life
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.