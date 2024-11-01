24/7 Space News
ABOUT US
 New tech and AI set to take athlete data business to next level

New tech and AI set to take athlete data business to next level

By Marie-Morgane LE MOEL
 Paris, France (AFP) Feb 18, 2026

From tracking the trajectory and speed of a footballer's strike to monitoring a Tour de France rider's real-time power output, performance athlete data is deepening its reach in sports, with specialised firms eyeing to score big business.

The potential is huge, analysts say, not just for helping coaches further refine training and game-day strategies, but for providing novel content to broadcasters or enticing fans to online betting markets.

Sports data analysis has surged since the days of "Moneyball", the hit 2011 film with Brad Pitt that recounts manager Billy Beane's groundbreaking exploitation of player statistics at the Oakland Athletics baseball team.

Wearable performance sensors, new camera technologies and the power of artificial intelligence are drawing in companies looking to exploit the possibilities.

"When a professional club or federation has data on their players, we can analyse it and make recommendations on how to optimise their performance or avoid an injury," said Frank Imbach, a director of the French group SeeSports.

Some firms use the cameras in stadiums and arenas to track individual players at all times, whether they have the ball or not.

Others rely on body sensors that can determine speed, breathing rates or cardiovascular readings.

"This very reliable data lets you recreate 100 percent of what is happening on the field, without just following the ball around," said Arnaud Santin, co-founder of the Britain-based start-up SportsDynamics.

- Off-season potential -

This holistic approach, which SportsDynamics offers as a Silicon Valley-inspired software as a service (SaaS) model, potentially lets clients analyse not only their own players, but those of any opponents.

"For big games, we can be providing 50 images per second," Santin said. "The technology development allows us to accelerate very quickly."

Several industry experts are anticipating exponential growth as European and Asian markets catch up quick with US adopters.

"Reports forecast that the European sports analytics market will swell to multibillion-dollar size over the coming decade," said Lodovico Mangiavacchi of the global consulting firm EY.

"One study from Market Research Future predicts it will reach $7.5 billion by 2032," he said.

"Behind these numbers lie investments in wearables, sophisticated video analysis tools, and Internet of Things devices," he added.

The Germany-based Data Sports Group uses live TV coverage of sports including rugby and cricket to provide content to media clients but also gaming and fantasy sports providers.

For bookmakers, DSG is "giving their bettors some tools, like statistics and reference material over a period of archives, so they can take decisions on that", said Rajesh D'Souza, its business director.

Game and player data can also be used to create content like fantasy league face-offs that will keep fans coming back even in the off seasons, when there are no big games.

- Valuable numbers -

The surge in amounts of valuable data raises questions about who has control of it, as well as the need for investments to protect the data from theft.

In Europe, such personal data requires compliance with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) on user privacy.

But in any case, "professional athletes, in the majority of cases, sign a contract that allows their clubs and the league to use their data", said Santin of SportsDynamics.

In a sign of expectations of enthusiastic demand, sports data deals have been getting bigger.

In February, Genius Sports, an American data and technology specialist, announced a deal to buy the betting and gaming content platform Legend for $1.2 billion.

Related Links
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ABOUT US
French duo reach Shanghai, completing year-and-a-half walk
 Shanghai (AFP) Feb 7, 2026
 Two French adventurers reached the end of an epic walk from their hometown to Shanghai on Saturday, after nearly a year and a half crossing 16 countries almost entirely on foot. Tired but delighted, Loic Voisot and Benjamin Humblot embraced as they stood by the river on the Bund promenade, the Chinese financial hub's distinctive skyline glittering in the background. Voisot, 26, and Humblot, 27, set off from Annecy in southeastern France in September 2024. Yearning for a "great adventure", th ... read more
ABOUT US
Chinese visitors to Japan slump as spat rumbles on

 International crew takes off for space station

 Launch to ISS pushed to Thursday over weather: NASA

 Voyager wins NASA ISS mission management role through 2030
ABOUT US
Macron calls Musk 'an oversubsidised guy', prompting retort

 SpaceX shifts focus from Mars to Moon, Musk says

 Isar Aerospace expands engine and stage testing at Esrange

 NASA books fifth Axiom private astronaut flight to space station
ABOUT US
Mars' 'Young' Volcanoes Were More Complex Than Scientists Once Thought

 Curiosity Blog, Sols 4788-4797: Welcome Back from Conjunction

 NASA Study: Non-biologic Processes Don't Fully Explain Mars Organics

 Martian toxin found to toughen microbe built bricks
ABOUT US
Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work

 China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge
ABOUT US
BlackSky expands Gen 3 Assured deals with new defense customer

 Muon Space ramps up multi-mission satellite constellations

 ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round

 Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order
ABOUT US
India court clears mega project on sensitive island

 Smartphone kit offers low cost on site radiation dose checks

 JUNO VR system brings detector events into immersive 3D space

 Hologram method boosts 3D image sharpness fivefold
ABOUT US
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules

 Debris disc oddities point to hidden outer planets

 JWST study links sulfur rich gas giants to core growth in distant HR 8799 system

 Pressure driven leakage from marine snow feeds deep ocean microbes
ABOUT US
Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping

 Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.