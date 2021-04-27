. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
CAR TECH
Lyft to sell autonomous driving unit to Toyota for $550 mn
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) April 27, 2021

US ride-hailing service Lyft agreed to sell its autonomous driving division to a unit of Japan's Toyota for $550 million, the companies said Monday.

The move follows a similar divestment from Uber last year, with ride-sharing firms focusing on core operations as they struggle during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lyft operation known as Level 5 will be folded into Woven Planet Holdings, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation, which will create a team of some 1,200 people working on self-driving technology in Japan, the United States and Britain.

Lyft will receive some $550 million in cash, with $200 million paidup front and $350 million over five years under the agreement.

"This acquisition advances our mission to develop the safest mobility in the world at scale," said Woven Planet chief executive James Kuffner.

"This deal will be key in weaving together the people, resources, and infrastructure that will help us to transform the world we live in through mobility technologies that can bring about a happier, safer future for us all."

Lyft CEO Logan Green said the transaction "brings together the vision, talent, resources and commitment to advance clean, autonomous mobility on a global scale."

The buyout marks Woven Planet's first major deal, according to a statement.

The Toyota subsidiary, which began operational activity in early 2021, specializes in research and development in areas such as autonomous vehicles, robotics and smart cities.

Work on its flagship project, "Woven City," was launched in February. The laboratory city, built on the site of a disused Toyota factory at the foot of Japan's Mount Fuji, will enable future technological development and testing.

A Woven Planet spokesman told AFP that a group of about 360 engineers and inventors should become Woven City's first inhabitants within four to five years.

Both Lyft and Uber had been working on their own technology for autonomous cars, but the firms have been hit hard by the slowdown in ride sharing during the pandemic.

bur-rl/st/to/qan

Lyft

TOYOTA MOTOR

Uber


Related Links
 Car Technology at SpaceMart.com

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


CAR TECH
Tesla says it appears driver was at the wheel in crash
 San Francisco (AFP) April 26, 2021
 Tesla said Monday scrutiny of wreckage from a fatal crash in Texas indicates that someone was at the wheel, contrary to an early report that the driver's seat was empty. During an earnings call, the electric car maker defended itself anew against a report that a Tesla had been fooled into driving with no one behind the wheel, with tragic results. "It was claimed to be autopilot, but this is completely false," Tesla chief Elon Musk responded while fielding questions. Tesla has been working wi ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CAR TECH
Massive tech show set to return in person in 2022

 Ushering in the next generation of technology

 Alpha: Second Space Station mission for ESA's Thomas Pesquet begins

 Astronaut Kate Rubins: Fresh food in space is rare, desired
CAR TECH
Astronauts leave ISS, begin return journey to Earth on SpaceX craft

 Arianespace Vega mission set to launch EO satellites

 SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts enter International Space Station

 SpaceX capsule Endeavour docks at ISS
CAR TECH
Fourth flight postponed for Mars Ingenuity helicopter

 NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity completes third successful flight

 Seismicity on Mars full of surprises, in first continuous year of data

 NASA's Mars helicopter's third flight goes farther, faster than before
CAR TECH
China ready launch new space station core module

 To Mars and beyond, as China's cosmic journey continues

 China's space-tracking ship departs on new mission in Pacific

 China Orbiting 400 Satellites, Heading for 1,000 by 2030, US Space Command Chief Says
CAR TECH
Ozmens' SNC Launches Sierra Space, an independent commercial space company

 OneSat Final Design Review successfully achieved

 ESA awards Euroconsult and ESPI with study on the future of European space transportation

 Jeff Bezos' Amazon signs rocket deal to launch network to rival SpaceX
CAR TECH
Fortnite maker girds for epic court clash with Apple

 VR ER: tech helps UK medical students learn safely

 Energy-saving gas turbines from the 3D printer

 Microsoft profits jump as cloud services keep momentum
CAR TECH
NASA's Webb to study young exoplanets on the edge

 When the atmosphere isn't enough

 As different as day and night

 Researchers identify five double star systems potentially suitable for life
CAR TECH
New Horizons reaches a rare space milestone

 New research reveals secret to Jupiter's curious aurora activity

 NASA's Europa Clipper builds hardware, moves toward assembly

 First X-rays from Uranus Discovered








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.