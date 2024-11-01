Low crystallinity iron minerals show promise for chromium cleanup and carbon storage



In soil and water systems, minerals containing iron can act like microscopic sponges that capture pollutants and help control the movement of carbon. A new study in the journal Carbon Research examines how low crystallinity iron (oxyhydr)oxides interact with dissolved organic matter to reduce and immobilize hexavalent chromium while also enhancing carbon sequestration. The work responds to the environmental challenge posed by Cr(VI), a highly toxic and mobile form of chromium that is common at mining and industrial sites.

The research team, led by Professor Bin Dong from the College of Environmental Science and Engineering at Tongji University, set out to identify which iron minerals most effectively couple chromium immobilization with carbon storage. The study compared low crystallinity minerals, especially ferrihydrite, with more crystalline phases such as goethite and hematite. The scientists investigated how dissolved organic matter drives redox reactions and binding processes at mineral surfaces that can transform and retain chromium while stabilizing organic carbon.

Using ultra high resolution Fourier transform ion cyclotron resonance mass spectrometry and advanced electron microscopy, the team was able to track reaction pathways and changes in organic matter composition at the molecular scale. These tools allowed them to distinguish between reactions occurring in solution and those taking place directly at mineral surfaces. The analyses showed how different mineral structures and surface properties influence the formation of organic matter iron chromium associations and the resulting stability of the immobilized species.

Ferrihydrite emerged as the standout low crystallinity iron mineral in these experiments. Unlike more ordered minerals, ferrihydrite tended to attract both dissolved organic matter and Cr(VI) to its surface, where reduction and binding occurred in close proximity. This surface focused mechanism created conditions for more efficient and robust immobilization of chromium, in contrast to systems where key reactions take place mainly in the surrounding water and are more easily reversed or disrupted.

The study found that ferrihydrite uses multiple types of chemical interactions to retain chromium and carbon. Electrostatic adsorption helped draw charged species to the mineral surface, while ligand exchange allowed organic functional groups to form inner sphere complexes with iron sites. In some cases, lattice level incorporation or doping processes contributed to longer term stabilization by partially embedding reduced chromium within the mineral structure. Together these mechanisms created molecular scale traps that limited the mobility of both chromium and organic carbon.

An important outcome of this coupled process is that it not only converts and immobilizes toxic Cr(VI) but also enhances carbon sequestration. As dissolved organic matter reacts with iron minerals during chromium reduction, a portion of that carbon becomes associated with mineral surfaces in forms that are less susceptible to microbial degradation and oxidation. This mineral bound organic carbon is less likely to return to the atmosphere as carbon dioxide, linking contaminant cleanup with climate relevant carbon storage.

To test how these mechanisms operate under realistic conditions, the researchers conducted leaching experiments on chromium contaminated mine soils that contained in situ iron minerals and added organic matter. The results showed that combining dissolved organic matter with the existing low crystallinity iron phases substantially reduced chromium leaching. The soils retained more chromium in less mobile forms, demonstrating that the same surface mediated processes identified in the laboratory can help prevent chromium from migrating into groundwater at field scales.

The findings suggest that low crystallinity iron (oxyhydr)oxides, particularly ferrihydrite, can be strategically used in remediation approaches aimed at chromium contaminated sites. By working with natural dissolved organic matter or suitable organic amendments, engineers may be able to design treatments that promote mineral surface reactions rather than relying on more energy intensive chemical technologies. Such strategies could be applied to heavily impacted mine soils and other industrial settings where chromium mobility is a concern.

Beyond site specific cleanup, the study provides new insight into the coupled cycling of iron, chromium, and carbon in the environment. It highlights how mineral crystallinity and surface chemistry shape the fate of both pollutants and organic carbon in soils and sediments. This understanding may inform broader efforts to manage contaminated landscapes in ways that also support long term carbon storage, aligning pollution control with climate mitigation goals.

The work involved collaboration between Tongji University and partner institutions including the Shanghai Institute of Pollution Control and Ecological Security, the YANGTZE Eco Environment Engineering Research Center, and Guilin University of Technology. Together, the groups are developing nature based approaches that use the intrinsic reactivity of iron minerals and organic matter to stabilize contaminants. Their results point to new synergies between geochemical processes and engineered remediation strategies.

