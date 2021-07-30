Kleos establishes partnership with Japan Space Imaging Corporation for promotion in Japan

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Luxembourg (SPX) Jul 30, 2021
Kleos Space S.A. has established a partnership with Japanese based Japan Space Imaging Corporation (JSI) to support Kleos' geolocation data promotion in Japan.
Under the agreement, Kleos' RF geolocation data will enhance Japanese customers in their operations, such as defense of the homeland, and identification of illicit activities in territorial and international waters.
Kleos' Group Chief Revenue Officer, Eric von Eckartsberg, said, "We are excited to be partnering with JSI, who brings more than two decades' experience serving the Japanese customers with space-based surveillance and data intelligence products. Japan's vast coastline stretches more than 18,480 miles, providing significant border protection challenges for Japanese authorities".
Acting as Kleos' promotional partner, JSI will provide direct tactical and promotional support. Kleos has successfully launched its first two satellites clusters, targeting a constellation of up to 20 clusters.
The Kleos Scouting Mission (KSM1) launched into a 37-degree inclination in November, providing coverage over key areas of maritime interest including the South China Sea and Strait of Hormuz.
These demonstrator satellites have completed commissioning and are delivering test data to early adopter customers. Kleos launched its second cluster of four satellites, the Vigilance Mission (KSF1), at the end of June.
Launched into a 525km Sun Synchronous orbit from Cape Canaveral in Florida, the four Polar Vigilance satellites are in currently progressing through the Launch and Early Orbit Phase (LEOP) and commissioning phase. Kleos' third satellite cluster, the Patrol Mission, is scheduled to launch at the end 2021 onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9.
