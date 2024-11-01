24/7 Space News
WATER WORLD
 Japan city gets $3.6 mn donation in gold to fix water system

Japan city gets $3.6 mn donation in gold to fix water system

by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Feb 19, 2026
 Osaka has received an unusual donation -- 21 kilograms of gold -- to pay for the maintenance of its ageing water system, the Japanese commercial hub announced Thursday.

The donation worth $3.6 million was made in November by a person who a month earlier had already given $3,300 in cash for the municipal waterworks, Osaka Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama told a press conference.

"It's an absolutely staggering amount," said Yokoyama, adding that he was lost for words to express his gratitude.

"I was shocked."

The donor wished to remain anonymous, the mayor said.

Work to replace water pipes in Osaka, a city of 2.8 million residents, has hit a snag as the actual cost exceeded the planned budget, according to local media.

