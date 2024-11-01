24/7 Space News
AEROSPACE
 India buying over 100 GE engines for its Tejas fighter jets

India buying over 100 GE engines for its Tejas fighter jets

by AFP Staff Writers
 Mumbai, India (AFP) Nov 7, 2025

India's state-owned aeronautics firm said Friday it had inked an agreement with US company General Electric to acquire over 100 engines for its domestically designed and built Tejas fighter jets.

The deal comes at a time when ties between the US and India have come under strain over President Donald Trump's decision to impose harsh tariffs as punishment for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil.

The two nations have yet to secure a trade deal, although Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have adopted a more conciliatory tone on bilateral ties after relations plummeted in August.

On Friday, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) said the pact would see GE Aerospace supply 113 engines for an advanced version of the Tejas fighter referred to as Mk1A.

"The engine deliveries would be from 2027 to 2032," HAL said in a statement posted on social media platform X, without offering details on the contract's value.

The announcement comes a little over a month after India placed a $7 billion order with HAL for 97 light combat aircraft Mk1A.

One of the world's largest arms importers, India has made the modernisation of its forces a top priority and has made repeated pushes to boost domestic production.

New Delhi is eyeing threats from multiple nations, especially neighbouring Pakistan.

The two sides fought a four-day conflict in May, their worst clash since 1999. Both claimed victory, each boasting of downing the other's fighter jets.

Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AEROSPACE
Indonesia mulls buying more Airbus military aircraft: president
 Jakarta (AFP) Nov 3, 2025
 Indonesia could purchase four more units of Airbus's A400M military transport aircraft, President Prabowo Subianto said on Monday, as he seeks to upgrade his country's ageing arsenal. Prabowo was speaking to reporters at a military airbase in Jakarta, where the first of two A400M airlifters that the Indonesian defence ministry had already bought arrived. "We might negotiate to sign (a deal) for four more units," the president said, without providing a timeline. Under a 2021 contract, Indones ... read more
AEROSPACE
Trump again taps Musk ally Jared Isaacman to lead NASA

 Henon CubeSat to pioneer distant retrograde orbit with early solar storm warnings

 China vows massive high-tech sector development in next decade

 Space exploration in the backyard, on a budget - how NASA simulates conditions in space without blasting off
AEROSPACE
Florida Space Coast set to break yearly launch record this week

 India space agency launches its heaviest satellite

 Framatome to manufacture sealed fuel sources for ESA lunar and deep space power systems

 Florida Space Coast doubleader: SpaceX launches, ULA scrubbed
AEROSPACE
Yeast demonstrates survival skills under Mars conditions

 Are there living microbes on Mars? Check the ice

 Blocks of dry ice carve gullies on Martian dunes through explosive sublimation

 Yeast withstands Mars-like shocks and toxic salts in survival test
AEROSPACE
China unveils 2026 mission for next generation crewed spaceship

 China sends youngest astronaut, mice to space station

 China's latest astronaut trio dock at Tiangong Space Station

 China set to launch Shenzhou XXI crewed mission
AEROSPACE
New satellite operations centre planned for Germany to support EU constellation

 Strengthening Canadian space sector with MDA Space investment in Maritime Launch

 Laser-powered networks set to transform coordination of future satellite constellations

 Catalyx Space expands orbital logistics after securing 5.4 million dollar seed funding
AEROSPACE
Eyes turn to space to feed power-hungry data centers

 Intuitive Machines agrees to acquire Lanteris Space Systems in major space sector expansion

 Sidus Space unveils FeatherEdge 248Vi computer for AI and ML in satellite and defense systems

 OpenAI boss calls on governments to build AI infrastructure
AEROSPACE
New experiments reveal key process forming water during planet creation

 SETI uses NVIDIA IGX Thor for faster real-time signal search

 Revealing Exoplanet Atmospheres with 3D Eclipse Mapping

 Multi-temperature coronal mass ejections shed light on solar system origins
AEROSPACE
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?

 Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner

 A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.