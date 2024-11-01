24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 India approves $800 million plan to boost rare earth magnet production

India approves $800 million plan to boost rare earth magnet production

by AFP Staff Writers
 Mumbai, India (AFP) Nov 27, 2025

India has approved a more than $800 million plan to boost production of rare earth magnets in an effort to secure supplies and cut its dependence on imports from countries like China.

Rare earth permanent magnets (REPMs), some of the strongest types of permanent magnets, made from alloys of rare earth elements, are used in many critical sectors, including electric vehicles, aerospace and renewable energy.

New Delhi currently meets its demand primarily through imports, with the government estimating that the country's needs could double by 2030.

India's cabinet approved on Tuesday a 72.8 billion rupee ($815.3 million) scheme to promote the production of REPMs, which the government said will help secure the "supply chain for domestic industries".

The plan involves offering sales-linked incentives and subsidies to help establish a manufacturing capacity of around 6,000 metric tons per year.

"This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to establish 6,000 MTPA (metric tons per annum) of integrated REPM manufacturing in India, thereby enhancing self-reliance and positioning India as a key player in the global REPM market," the government said in a statement.

Local industry groups welcomed the move, with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) saying it will provide long-term resilience to the automotive supply chain.

It will encourage investments in advanced materials and give India a strong position in global value chains for EVs and clean energy, Vikrampati Singhania, ACMA president, said in a statement.

"This is a strategic and forward-looking intervention that addresses one of the most critical gaps in the EV and advanced mobility ecosystem," he said.

While India sources rare earth magnets from multiple countries, China's export curbs earlier this year raised alarm among some Indian firms.

Related Links
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
Innovative process transforms textile waste into high strength cement
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Nov 27, 2025
 Scientists at Kaunas University of Technology in Lithuania have established a new method to convert discarded textiles into energy sources and cement additive materials, presenting alternatives for the textile and construction industries. The research team is investigating how waste textiles can be either transformed into fuel or reused as components for cement and concrete. This work addresses pollution, promotes circular economy models, and provides new approaches for managing industrial waste. ... read more
TECH SPACE
Starlab secures investment from Janus Henderson for commercial space station project

 Can America Beat China Back to the Moon?

 Hydroponic plant factories enable continuous urban edamame harvest

 Race for first private space station heats up as NASA set to retire ISS
TECH SPACE
Argonaut lunar landers to deliver cargo on Ariane 6 missions

 Blue Origin's New Glenn Nails First Ocean Booster Landing

 PLD Space expands rocket subsystem testing leadership in Europe

 Space Systems Command advances New Glenn certification after latest launch
TECH SPACE
NASA twin spacecraft depart Earth orbit to begin Mars mission

 Ancient Martian groundwater may have prolonged habitability beyond previous estimates

 What a Martian ice age left behind

 Dust and Sand Movements Reshape Martian Slopes
TECH SPACE
China returns research samples from space station to Earth for study

 Resupply spacecraft prepared for Tiangong station after safe crew return

 China's Shenzhou-20 astronauts return to Earth after delay

 Tiangong hosts dual crews after debris impact delays Shenzhou-20 return
TECH SPACE
How smarter satellite teamwork can speed up connections in space

 York Space Systems prepares for public offering as satellite deployments and contract wins drive growth

 Fast Satellite Ground Synchronization Technology Advances Beam Hopping Communications

 ESA's impact featured in key UK space policy report
TECH SPACE
Diamond Coatings Developed by Rice Researchers Dramatically Reduce Mineral Scale in Industrial Piping

 Exploring Easter Island Quarry Now Possible with Detailed 3D Model

 Innovative process transforms textile waste into high strength cement

 Taiwan's Foxconn expands AI push with OpenAI deal
TECH SPACE
Water production on exoplanets revealed by pressure experiments

 Exoplanet map initiative earns NASA support for University of Iowa physicist

 How to spot life in the clouds on other worlds

 3I/ATLAS Highlights Scale and Significance of Interstellar Objects Passing Through the Solar System
TECH SPACE
Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory

 Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?

 Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.