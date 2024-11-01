India approves $800 million plan to boost rare earth magnet production

Rare earth permanent magnets (REPMs), some of the strongest types of permanent magnets, made from alloys of rare earth elements, are used in many critical sectors, including electric vehicles, aerospace and renewable energy.
New Delhi currently meets its demand primarily through imports, with the government estimating that the country's needs could double by 2030.
India's cabinet approved on Tuesday a 72.8 billion rupee ($815.3 million) scheme to promote the production of REPMs, which the government said will help secure the "supply chain for domestic industries".
The plan involves offering sales-linked incentives and subsidies to help establish a manufacturing capacity of around 6,000 metric tons per year.
"This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to establish 6,000 MTPA (metric tons per annum) of integrated REPM manufacturing in India, thereby enhancing self-reliance and positioning India as a key player in the global REPM market," the government said in a statement.
Local industry groups welcomed the move, with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) saying it will provide long-term resilience to the automotive supply chain.
It will encourage investments in advanced materials and give India a strong position in global value chains for EVs and clean energy, Vikrampati Singhania, ACMA president, said in a statement.
"This is a strategic and forward-looking intervention that addresses one of the most critical gaps in the EV and advanced mobility ecosystem," he said.
While India sources rare earth magnets from multiple countries, China's export curbs earlier this year raised alarm among some Indian firms.
Related Links
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Starlab secures investment from Janus Henderson for commercial space station project
Can America Beat China Back to the Moon?
Hydroponic plant factories enable continuous urban edamame harvest
Race for first private space station heats up as NASA set to retire ISS
Argonaut lunar landers to deliver cargo on Ariane 6 missions
Blue Origin's New Glenn Nails First Ocean Booster Landing
PLD Space expands rocket subsystem testing leadership in Europe
Space Systems Command advances New Glenn certification after latest launch
NASA twin spacecraft depart Earth orbit to begin Mars mission
Ancient Martian groundwater may have prolonged habitability beyond previous estimates
What a Martian ice age left behind
Dust and Sand Movements Reshape Martian Slopes
China returns research samples from space station to Earth for study
Resupply spacecraft prepared for Tiangong station after safe crew return
China's Shenzhou-20 astronauts return to Earth after delay
Tiangong hosts dual crews after debris impact delays Shenzhou-20 return
|
How smarter satellite teamwork can speed up connections in space
York Space Systems prepares for public offering as satellite deployments and contract wins drive growth
Fast Satellite Ground Synchronization Technology Advances Beam Hopping Communications
ESA's impact featured in key UK space policy report
Diamond Coatings Developed by Rice Researchers Dramatically Reduce Mineral Scale in Industrial Piping
Exploring Easter Island Quarry Now Possible with Detailed 3D Model
Innovative process transforms textile waste into high strength cement
Taiwan's Foxconn expands AI push with OpenAI deal
Water production on exoplanets revealed by pressure experiments
Exoplanet map initiative earns NASA support for University of Iowa physicist
How to spot life in the clouds on other worlds
3I/ATLAS Highlights Scale and Significance of Interstellar Objects Passing Through the Solar System
Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters