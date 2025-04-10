Hughes and Eutelsat broaden LEO satellite broadband access for European enterprises

The collaboration leverages Hughes' role as both a systems integrator and technology developer. Hughes is responsible for building the core electronics powering every user terminal on the OneWeb network and has engineered an electronically steerable flat-panel antenna (ESA) tailored specifically for LEO operations. This ESA, coupled with Hughes' managed service capabilities, is now being deployed across a wide range of sectors including energy, manufacturing, retail, and construction.
European government agencies are also evaluating the solution for critical infrastructure support, drawn by the system's resilience and low-latency performance.
"Together with Eutelsat we are bringing reliable, high-quality connections to enterprise and government users across Europe," said Christopher Britton, Managing Director at Hughes Europe. "LEO satellite connectivity with the Hughes ESA and the White glove services from Hughes Europe, offer a European based alternative for high-speed, low-latency coverage."
Eutelsat Group also emphasized the importance of the joint effort. "We are pleased to expand on our longstanding partnership with Hughes to enable the delivery of our Eutelsat OneWeb services to European businesses. High-speed, low-latency connectivity is essential to support critical business functions, and we look forward to providing the connectivity needed to help businesses across Europe thrive and succeed," stated Cyril Dujardin, President of the Connectivity Business Unit at Eutelsat Group.
As enterprise digital transformation accelerates, particularly in regions underserved by terrestrial networks, Hughes' integration of OneWeb's LEO system into its existing broadband portfolio offers a reliable path forward. The combined solution aims to deliver consistent, next-generation satellite broadband for demanding applications and remote deployments.
Related Links
Hughes Europe
VSAT News - Suppliers, Technology And Applications
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Northrop Grumman completes milestone undocking of MEV-1 in GEO orbit
US climate cuts hurting global science: Europe's weather agency
NASA Uses Moonlight to Refine Satellite Earth Monitoring
Trump's NASA chief pick says will 'prioritize' Mars mission
SpaceX doubleheader: Spy satellites launched in California, then Starlink ones in Florida
Amazon satellite launch scrubbed due to weather
SpaceX launches next round of Internet satellites from California
ISRO completes extended plasma thruster test for future satellite propulsion
Just Keep Driving - Sols 4507-4508
A step closer to Martian habitability as lichens endure simulated surface conditions
How to engineer microbes to enable us to live on Mars
A step closer to Martian survival as lichens endure harsh red planet conditions
Microbial profile mapped aboard China space station
China highlights major strides in moon research and exploration
Space station advances muscle and semiconductor science
China logs 15th orbital mission with launch of Tianlian II-04
|
Beyond Gravity and Rocket Lab join forces to streamline satellite constellation deployment
Space Collision Threat Fuels Urgency in Orbital Safety Market
Musk announces Starlink license for Somalia
Eutelsat expands airborne internet with operational LEO service for aircraft
Momentus inks five-year manufacturing deal with Velo3D
Velo3D secures five-year $15 million deal with Momentus to expand AM capabilities
Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing
Where are all the aliens?: Fermi's Paradox explained
In the quest for alien life, even empty results hold value
How alien energy patterns may reveal extraterrestrial life
Scientists uncover dominant new microbe group deep in Earth's soil
20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus
NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist
Oort cloud resembles a galaxy, new study finds
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters