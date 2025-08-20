Global Invacom launches modular auto deploy XY antenna for multi orbit mission critical networks



by Sophie Jenkins



London, UK (SPX) Aug 20, 2025



Global Skyware, a unit of Global Invacom Group, has introduced the XY antenna, a field-ready platform engineered for rapid response operations. The system emphasizes modularity, flexibility and fast assembly, supporting both on-the-move and on-the-pause scenarios where dependable connectivity is essential.

The XY delivers multi-orbit support across Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO), Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and High Earth Orbit (HEO). Users can switch between Ka- and Ku-band operation and select outdoor or indoor control configurations to match mission profiles and deployment constraints.

An integrated architecture sets the product apart by eliminating separate feed components and standalone RF units. Instead, a compact transceiver is mounted behind the reflector, consolidating the functions of multiple Block Up Converters (BUCs), Low-Noise Block Down Converters (LNBs) and ports. The approach targets reductions in size, weight, power and cost (SWaPC).

Designed with government and defense users in mind, the antenna is exempt from International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and is compliant with World Geodetic System (WGS) requirements. It is ruggedized for extreme environments and can ship with a Digital Intermediate Frequency Interoperability (DIFI) interface or hosted software defined modems, enabling multi-network operation and ground segment virtualization.

Packaging meets International Air Transport Association (IATA) requirements to simplify handling and air transport. Operators can tailor the configuration to mission needs while maintaining a common hardware baseline for training, sparing and lifecycle support.

"The XY antenna is our most innovative antenna to date: lighter, smaller and includes the use of a transceiver rather than discrete RF, which results in a significantly more compact system. During the development process, we have taken every step to ensure that this antenna delivers for the user. It's incredibly flexible, easy to use and highly reliable enabling it to adapt to many different user profiles," said Robert Potter, Chief Technology Officer at Global Invacom.

