24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 Gilat wins 10 million dollar order for transportable direct downlink earth observation system
illustration only

Gilat wins 10 million dollar order for transportable direct downlink earth observation system

by Sophie Jenkins
 London, UK (SPX) Dec 04, 2025

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has secured an order of about 10 million dollars for a customized Earth observation direct downlink solution to be delivered over the next 12 months. The contract was awarded to Gilat DataPath and broadens the role of Gilat Defense from satellite communications into Earth observation and geospatial intelligence.

The system is based on a transportable direct downlink terminal that field teams can deploy in remote or contested regions to receive data directly from Earth observation satellites, rather than relying on fixed ground stations and multiple relay hops. This architecture is intended to cut latency by moving data reception and processing closer to the users who need to act on the information. The design draws on Gilat DataPath's experience with rugged SATCOM terminals, adapted to handle high-rate imaging and sensor payloads used in Earth observation missions.

According to the company, the satellites serving this solution carry multiple sensor types, enabling delivery of imagery and other data streams to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and broader situational awareness tasks. The direct downlink terminal is planned to provide secure and timely Earth observation data products, with an emphasis on assured delivery and protection of mission data for operational users. Target applications include national security monitoring, border and maritime surveillance, disaster assessment, and support for critical infrastructure and humanitarian operations.

Nations today rely on resilient, mission-tailored insights and intelligence as they seek to understand the security environment, humanitarian assistance and first responder efforts, said Nicole Robinson, President of Gilat DataPath. This award underscores confidence in our ability to deliver customized Earth observation capabilities based upon our time tested and trusted SATCOM terminal solutions that enhance operational performance. We are proud to support our customer's mission and continue broadening our offerings.

Related Links
 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
EarthCARE mission tightens cloud and aerosol impacts in next-generation climate models
 Paris (ESA) Dec 04, 2025
 True to its promise, the European Space Agency's EarthCARE satellite is now being used to directly quantify how clouds and airborne particles reshape the balance between incoming sunlight and outgoing heat that regulates Earth's climate, giving modelers a sharper and more observationally grounded view of this energy exchange. Although clouds and aerosols are generally thought to cool the planet, their combined effects on reflected solar radiation and emitted infrared energy remain one of the large ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
Lodestar Space wins SECP support to advance AI satellite awareness system

 NASA celebrates a decade of student contributions to space crop production

 Lunasa Space funding backs shared in orbit lab platform

 Station 10 as Soyuz crew arrives amid Baikonur launch pad crisis
EARTH OBSERVATION
LandSpace reviews booster loss after Zhuque-3 reusable rocket test

 European rocket puts S.Korean satellite in orbit

 Sea based rocket net recovery platform enters service for Chinese reusable launchers

 LandSpace ZQ 3 Y1 rocket reaches orbit on first reusable flight attempt
EARTH OBSERVATION
Second CHAPEA Crew Begins Extended Mars Habitat Mission at NASA Johnson

 Martian dust devils found to generate electrical sparks

 NASA Orbiter Shines New Light on Long-Running Martian Mystery

 ESCAPADE spacecraft capture first images while en route to Mars
EARTH OBSERVATION
China supports private space firms to expand global reach

 Wenchang spaceport hits record cadence with double-digit launches in 2025

 China consolidates new commercial space regulator and industry roadmap

 Beijing space lab targets orbital data centers for AI era
EARTH OBSERVATION
Applied Aerospace and PCX create US flight and space hardware group

 EIB launches Space TechEU finance program for European space sector

 SLI and AscendArc agree on 200 million GEO satellite leasing framework

 Iridium wins five year US Space Force contract to upgrade EMSS infrastructure
EARTH OBSERVATION
Shenzhou XX capsule to return without crew after debris incident

 Space operators urged to share costs of clearing orbital debris

 Orbit Fab to lead ESA backed ASTRAL refuelling demo in orbit

 AI eXpress 1 Plus completes first generation in orbit AI satellite trio
EARTH OBSERVATION
The bacteria that wont wake up found in spacecraft cleanrooms

 Machine learning tool distinguishes signs of life from non-living compounds in space samples

 Moss spores withstand long term exposure outside space station

 Water production on exoplanets revealed by pressure experiments
EARTH OBSERVATION
Looking inside icy moons

 Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory

 Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?

 Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.