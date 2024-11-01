Gilat wins 10 million dollar order for transportable direct downlink earth observation system

The system is based on a transportable direct downlink terminal that field teams can deploy in remote or contested regions to receive data directly from Earth observation satellites, rather than relying on fixed ground stations and multiple relay hops. This architecture is intended to cut latency by moving data reception and processing closer to the users who need to act on the information. The design draws on Gilat DataPath's experience with rugged SATCOM terminals, adapted to handle high-rate imaging and sensor payloads used in Earth observation missions.
According to the company, the satellites serving this solution carry multiple sensor types, enabling delivery of imagery and other data streams to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and broader situational awareness tasks. The direct downlink terminal is planned to provide secure and timely Earth observation data products, with an emphasis on assured delivery and protection of mission data for operational users. Target applications include national security monitoring, border and maritime surveillance, disaster assessment, and support for critical infrastructure and humanitarian operations.
Nations today rely on resilient, mission-tailored insights and intelligence as they seek to understand the security environment, humanitarian assistance and first responder efforts, said Nicole Robinson, President of Gilat DataPath. This award underscores confidence in our ability to deliver customized Earth observation capabilities based upon our time tested and trusted SATCOM terminal solutions that enhance operational performance. We are proud to support our customer's mission and continue broadening our offerings.
