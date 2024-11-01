24/7 Space News
French flood alert system says working at record pace

by AFP Staff Writers
 Paris, France (AFP) Feb 14, 2026

The flood alert system in France has been working at a record pace as relentless rain over the past month has saturated soils, the head of the agency told AFP on Saturday.

"For 30 days we have been in continuous orange or red alert somewhere on the national territory," Lucie Chadourne-Facon, director of Vigicrues, told AFP, referring to the two highest alert levels.

"That is 81 departments in alert simultaneously for 154 rivers, so we have exceeded all our records," she said.

Chadourne-Facon said soil moisture had also reached a record since data collection began in 1959.

"We are facing a generalised flood situation across the entire country because all the soils are saturated everywhere" and have "lost their infiltration capacity," she said.

"As a result, today rivers are extremely sensitive to the slightest precipitation, the slightest rainfall that hits the country, and they react very quickly," she added.

Three dead after flooding hits northwest Syria: state media
 Damascus (AFP) Feb 8, 2026
 Two children and a Syrian Red Crescent volunteer have died as a result of flooding in the country's northwest, state media said on Sunday. The heavy rains in Syria's Idlib region and the coastal province of Latakia have also wreaked havoc in displacement camps, according to authorities, who have launched rescue operations and set up shelters in the areas. State news agency SANA reported "the death of a Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteer and the injury of four others as they carried out their hum ... read more
