. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
INTERNET SPACE
E-learning and Nintendo: coping with virus school shutdowns
 By Hiroshi Hiyama with AFP bureaux
 Tokyo (AFP) March 9, 2020

When Mayumi Iijima heard that schools across Japan would close over the new coronavirus outbreak, leaving her to juggle her job and two small children, her first reaction was horror.

"I just said 'no, no, no, no... what are we supposed to do?'" the 40-year-old, who works in human resources in Tokyo, told AFP.

Like parents from Italy to Iran, Iijima is struggling to find ways to entertain and educate her children during school closures that the UN says have disrupted education for more than 290 million students worldwide.

In Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shocked the nation and dismayed parents countrywide with his call for schools to close through the spring holiday, which ends around early April.

Nurseries and after-school clubs can stay open, but Iijima's nine-year-old son Torao and eight-year-old daughter Koto are both affected.

Iijima's husband has little flexibility at work, but her company Jinjibu has allowed her to bring the children in, setting aside a conference room and encouraging other staff to help out.

"What we as a business could do was not to isolate working mothers," said spokeswoman Junko Sato.

"When they work, they can focus on working, and the rest of our staff will care for the children," she said.

Iijima is grateful, but says the situation is still far from ideal.

"We brought study materials for children. They also like crafts," she said.

But she adds: "I hope school will resume. I'm worried about their studies."

- 'Easier to concentrate' -

In Hong Kong, schools have been shut since early February, with the closure now set to last until after Easter.

Many teachers are turning to conference call applications to interact with students, but that requires good WiFi access and computer literacy.

Primary school teacher Billy Yeung works at a school where many students come from low-income families and parents are often unsure how to download documents.

"Some parents told me they don't have WiFi at home," he said.

"One told me that they have used up their mobile data by downloading teaching materials."

Elsa Wong, a single mother, is trying to home school her 11-year-old son Rick, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

She has enjoyed seeing his progress up close and says her son has generally been more relaxed at home.

But going it alone has been tough, said Wong, whose employer has required staff to work from home.

"Sometimes I have been so physically exhausted or mentally drained, I really couldn't reason with him."

For some children in the city's highly competitive system, the closures come as a relief.

"I feel like it is easier to concentrate and it's less stressful," said 14-year-old Leo, who normally has nine lessons a day, but now has only two 45-minute sessions via a video-chat app.

- 'Play Nintendo for ages!' -

In South Korea, schools are closed at least through March 23, and archivist Han Ji-hee is relying on her husband, mother and niece to watch her two sons.

"I really hate it," said Han, who lives in Suwon, south of Seoul. "The kids are really bored -- they can't go outside to the playground or hang out with their friends, so they have nothing to do."

"They just end up watching TV and playing with their phones all day, but it's not like I can be there."

The closures are not universal, and in Singapore the government has so far declined to shutter schools, arguing it would "disrupt many lives."

"Even if all students stay at home, there is no guarantee against infection," the education ministry said.

In Tokyo, popular areas like Harajuku and Shibuya are packed with teenagers, with younger children flocking to playgrounds.

"My mother sits next to me all morning so I have no choice but to do homework," one nine-year-old boy told AFP as he played on a seesaw at a park.

"But the one good thing is that I can play Nintendo Switch for ages," he said, adding that his family's usual 45-minute rule had been scrapped.

"Now I can play as long as I like!"

burs-sah/ric/ind


Related Links
 Satellite-based Internet technologies

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


INTERNET SPACE
Twitter tests vanishing tweets to keep up with Snapchat, Facebook
 San Francisco (AFP) March 4, 2020
 Twitter said Wednesday it is testing a way for users to "think aloud" with tweets that vanish after a day instead of having posts linger. The ability to send ephemeral tweets called "Fleets" is being tried out in Brazil, according to the San Francisco-based social media platform. If more widely implemented, Twitter would match the disappearing posts first made popular by Snapchat and later adopted by Facebook and other platforms. "We are experimenting with a new way for you to 'think aloud' ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

INTERNET SPACE
Singaporean Daren Tang elected to head global patent agency: UN

 Insects, seaweed and lab-grown meat could be the foods of the future

 'Digital disruption' a game-changer for climate: Future Earth report

 Hydrogen Could Make a Green Energy Future Closer than We Think
INTERNET SPACE
OmegA on track to support certification launch in 2021

 US trying to catch up with Russia, China in hypersonics

 New generation rocket engines to be tested at Esrange

 SpaceX Starship prototype explodes in test again
INTERNET SPACE
Seismic activity on Mars resembles that found in the Swabian Jura

 Ancient meteorite site on Earth could reveal new clues about Mars' past

 The seismicity of Mars

 Magnetic field at Martian surface ten times stronger than expected
INTERNET SPACE
China's Yuanwang-5 sails to Pacific Ocean for space monitoring mission

 Construction of China's space station begins with start of LM-5B launch campaign

China Prepares to Launch Unknown Satellite Aboard Long March 7A Rocket

 China's Long March-5B carrier rocket arrives at launch site
INTERNET SPACE
Blast off: space minnow Indonesia eyes celestial success

 Kleos Space secures 3M Euro loan agreement with Dubai family office

 Europlanet launches 10M euro Research Infrastructure to support planetary science

 Boeing buying Russian components for Starliner
INTERNET SPACE
Magnetic whirls in future data storage devices

 Lego's colourful plastic bricks to go green

 Cloud data speeds set to soar with aid of laser mini-magnets

 Satellite design applied to superyacht
INTERNET SPACE
Salmon parasite is world's first non-oxygen breathing animal

 Hydrogen energy at the root of life

 NASA approves development of universe-studying, planet-finding mission

 What if mysterious 'cotton candy' planets actually sport rings?
INTERNET SPACE
Ultraviolet instrument delivered for ESA's Jupiter mission

 One Step Closer to the Edge of the Solar System

 TRIDENT Mission Concept Selected by NASA's Discovery Program

 Findings from Juno Update Jupiter Water Mystery








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.