24/7 Space News
FARM NEWS
 China to reduce levies on EU dairy products from Friday

China to reduce levies on EU dairy products from Friday

by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Feb 12, 2026

China will reduce duties on "certain dairy products" imported from the European Union but still impose levies of up to 11.7 percent for five years, the commerce ministry in Beijing said on Thursday.

The reduction continues an easing of trade tensions between the two giant markets following agreements in recent months on minimum prices for Chinese electric vehicles exported to the EU and reduced duties for European cognac and pork products sold to China.

The "anti-subsidy levies" will be imposed after an investigation found "certain dairy products originating from the EU were subsidised, causing substantial damage to the dairy industry in China", the commerce ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The rates will be applied from Friday and range from 7.4 percent to 11.7 percent, down from the 21.9 percent to 42.7 percent China imposed in December.

They hit a range of items, including fresh and processed cheese, curd, blue cheese and some milk and cream, the commerce ministry said.

Thursday's announcement marked the end of an anti-subsidy subsidy probe launched by Chinese officials in August 2024.

The EU said last month that Chinese electric carmakers could agree to minimum import prices instead of tariffs, an outcome Beijing welcomed as a "soft-landing" in the bitter dispute over the sector.

Beijing reduced levies on EU pork products in December, while it also reached an agreement on minimum prices with EU brandy and cognac makers last year.

Related Links
 Farming Today - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FARM NEWS
Trump administration re-approves twice-banned pesticide
 Washington, United States (AFP) Feb 7, 2026
 US President Donald Trump's administration on Friday re-approved the use of pesticide dicamba for spraying on top of genetically modified cotton and soybean crops, drawing swift backlash from environmental groups and the Make America Healthy Again movement. The move comes despite federal courts in 2020 and 2024 striking down the Environmental Protection Agency's previous approvals of the contentious weedkiller. "This decision responds directly to the strong advocacy of America's cotton and soyb ... read more
FARM NEWS
Crew 12 set for Dragon launch to Station in February

 Bezos's Blue Origin to 'pause' space tourism to focus on Moon efforts

 NASA Heat Shield Technology Enables Space Industry Growth

 Earliest launch window to ISS set for February 11: NASA
FARM NEWS
Latvian startup advances nuclear-fueled power for satellites and future Moon missions

 NASA books fifth Axiom private astronaut flight to space station

 NASA Moon mission launch srubbed to March after test

 SpaceX grounds Falcon 9 missions, could impact ISS launch
FARM NEWS
Martian toxin found to toughen microbe built bricks

 Perseverance rover completes landmark AI guided trek across Jezero rim

 New clues to Mars habitability in discovery of ancient beach

 Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere
FARM NEWS
Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work

 China prepares offshore test base for reusable liquid rocket launches

 Retired EVA workhorse to guide China's next-gen spacesuit and lunar gear

 Tiangong science program delivers data surge
FARM NEWS
ESA member states back SWISSto12 HummingSat with fresh funding round

 Aerospacelab expands Pulsar navigation constellation work with new Xona satellite order

 ThinkOrbital raises seed funding to advance orbital defense and construction systems

 China outlines mega constellations in ITU satellite filings
FARM NEWS
Smartphone kit offers low cost on site radiation dose checks

 Light based computing module aims to cut AI power demand

 Latam-GPT: a Latin American AI to combat US-centric bias

 UAE's G42 says joining $1 bn AI project in Vietnam
FARM NEWS
Engineered microbes use light to build new molecules

 Survey of 80 near Earth asteroids sharpens view of their origins and risks

 Lab made cosmic dust experiment reveals paths to life chemistry

 Einstein effect clears planets from tight double star systems
FARM NEWS
Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping

 Polar weather on Jupiter and Saturn hints at the planets' interior details

 Europa ice delamination may deliver nutrients to hidden ocean

 Birth conditions fixed water contrast on Jupiters moons
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.