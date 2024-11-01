China to reduce levies on EU dairy products from Friday

The reduction continues an easing of trade tensions between the two giant markets following agreements in recent months on minimum prices for Chinese electric vehicles exported to the EU and reduced duties for European cognac and pork products sold to China.
The "anti-subsidy levies" will be imposed after an investigation found "certain dairy products originating from the EU were subsidised, causing substantial damage to the dairy industry in China", the commerce ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The rates will be applied from Friday and range from 7.4 percent to 11.7 percent, down from the 21.9 percent to 42.7 percent China imposed in December.
They hit a range of items, including fresh and processed cheese, curd, blue cheese and some milk and cream, the commerce ministry said.
Thursday's announcement marked the end of an anti-subsidy subsidy probe launched by Chinese officials in August 2024.
The EU said last month that Chinese electric carmakers could agree to minimum import prices instead of tariffs, an outcome Beijing welcomed as a "soft-landing" in the bitter dispute over the sector.
Beijing reduced levies on EU pork products in December, while it also reached an agreement on minimum prices with EU brandy and cognac makers last year.
