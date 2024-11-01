BlueBird 6 satellite set for December launch to expand direct mobile connectivity in space



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Nov 25, 2025



AST SpaceMobile has confirmed BlueBird 6, a U.S. licensed satellite, will launch on December 15 from Satish Dhawan Space Center in India. This satellite represents the company's first next-generation model, featuring a phased array spanning nearly 2,400 square feet, over triple the size of earlier BlueBird satellites and supporting ten times greater data capacity.

Abel Avellan, Founder, Chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile, stated, "Our next-generation satellites will soon enable ubiquitous cellular broadband coverage direct to everyday smartphones from space." He explained the company aims to advance U.S. leadership in space innovation while improving global connectivity.

AST SpaceMobile is advancing its production system, targeting completion of components for 40 additional satellites by early 2026. The company has set a schedule for five orbital launches by the close of Q1 2026, with launches planned every one to two months, working to reach deployment of 45 to 60 satellites by the end of 2026. This network expansion is supported by manufacturing and operations facilities totaling about 500,000 square feet worldwide, mostly in the United States, with a workforce of approximately 1,800 people.

Actual launch timings may vary based on readiness, weather, and other conditions beyond AST SpaceMobile's control. The launch event will be broadcast live on AST SpaceMobile's YouTube channel.

