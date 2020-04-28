B-1B Lancer flies 29-hour mission for exercise with Japan air defense force

|.
|.
|
|
by Christen Mccurdy
Washington DC (UPI) Apr 28, 2020
A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron integrated with the Japan Air Self Defense Force to conduct bilateral and theater familiarization training near Japan last week, the Air Force announced.
According to the Air Force, the aircraft launched from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota to fly the nearly 29-hour, round-trip sortie to the Indo-Pacific and team up with six U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons and seven JASDF F-2s and eight JASDF F-15s over the Draughon Range as part of the joint mission between U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. Strategic Command Bomber Task Force.
The mission was conducted on April 22, officials said.
"This was a higher-headquarters directed operational mission to assure our allies, and deter adversaries while demonstrating the dynamic force employment model," Lt. Col. Lincoln Coleman, 37th BS commander, said in a press release.
"This was a total team effort involving every group on base that provided us with the opportunity to integrate with multiple air operations centers in different areas of responsibility," Coleman said.
The last time the B-1 was in the Indo Pacific area of responsibility was in January 2018 when the airframe and crews completed a six-month Continuous Bomber Presence mission at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.
"In order to execute Air Force Global Strike Command's mission, we must be familiar with how our allies and mission partners operate around the globe," Coleman said. "This requires us to continually execute joint and combined operations around the world. This mission provided a unique opportunity for our aircrew to interact with our allies in an operational environment, improve interoperability and reinforce our partnership."
Air Force awards $258.7M to Dataminr for push alerts system
Washington DC (UPI) Apr 23, 2020
The Air Force has awarded Dataminr with a five-year, $258.7 million contract to develop a system of push alerts, the Pentagon announced Thursday. The contract funds a commercially available license subscription that can "leverage a variety of publicly available information sources, evaluate content to detect emerging events as they are developing and push alerts to users based on user-defined areas and topics of interest." The contract also requires that the solution Dataminr develops be ... read more
|
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.