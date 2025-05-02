Apple expects $900 mn tariff hit, US iPhone supply shifts to India

Apple expects US tariffs to cost $900 million in the current quarter, even though their impact was "limited" at the start of this year, chief executive Tim Cook said on an earnings call.
Cook said he expected "a majority of iPhones sold in the US will have India as their country of origin," adding that Apple's products were exempt from Trump's most severe reciprocal tariffs for now.
"We are not able to precisely estimate the impact of tariffs, as we are uncertain of potential future actions prior to the end of the quarter," Cook said.
"Assuming the current global tariff rates, policies and applications do not change for the balance of the quarter and no new tariffs are added, we estimate the impact to add $900 million to our costs."
Tit-for-tat exchanges have seen hefty US levies imposed on China, with Beijing setting retaliatory barriers on US imports.
High-end tech goods such as smartphones, semiconductors and computers received a temporary reprieve from US tariffs.
Although completed smartphones are exempted from Trump's tariffs for now, not all components that go into Apple devices are spared, said independent tech analyst Rob Enderle.
"The more components are crossing borders, the most cost flows through to the device," Enderle explained.
"In the end, this all adds up to an expensive mess," he said of the tariff situation.
Canalys research manager Le Xuan Chiew said Apple built up inventory ahead of the tariffs going into effect.
"With ongoing fluctuations in reciprocal tariff policies, Apple is likely to further shift US-bound production to India to reduce exposure to future risks," he said.
While iPhones produced in mainland China still account for the majority of US shipments, production in India ramped up toward the end of the quarter, according to Canalys.
Cook said Vietnam would be the country of origin for almost all iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and AirPod products sold in the US.
China will continue to be where most Apple products are made for sale outside the US, he insisted.
"What we learned some time ago was that having everything in one location had too much risk with it and so we have, over time with certain parts of the supply chain, opened up new sources of supply," Cook told analysts.
"You could see that kind of thing continuing in the future."
- Sales slip in China -
Apple's revenue of $95.4 billion in the recently ended quarter was driven by iPhone sales, with the company reporting $24.8 billion profit for the quarter.
"Apple saw strong growth in the Americas and Japan," said CFRA Research equity analyst Angelo Zino, noting part of the reason could have been ramped up orders to get ahead of US tariffs.
"China revenue declined 3 percent, but the hope was for growth as subsidies were put in place to help stimulate demand in the region."
Apple shares were down more than three percent in after-market trading.
"The real story is in Tim Cook's plans to navigate these unprecedented trade challenges," said Emarketer analyst Jacob Bourne.
Apple's plan to shift manufacturing to India "raises pressing questions about execution timeline, capacity limitations, and potentially unavoidable cost increases that will shrink margins, be passed to consumers, or have a mix of consequences," Bourne added.
Related Links
Satellite-based Internet technologies
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Scientists sound alarm as Trump reshapes US research landscape
First microbes blast off testing production of food for space travel
SpaceX Dragon resupply vessel docks with ISS, heralds experimentation
NASA, SpaceX launch 32nd resupply mission to International Space Station
China showcases Qingzhou spacecraft for future cargo missions
Students test compact reentry glider to advance hypersonic research
Putin praises Musk, compares him to Soviet space hero
Rocket Lab tapped for major defense contracts to advance hypersonic testing
Searching for the Dark in the Light
China opens international payload opportunities for Mars sample return mission
NASA's Curiosity Rover May Have Solved Mars' Missing Carbonate Mystery
Curiosity rover uncovers carbon cycle clues in Martian crater
New Shenzhou Crew Begins Handover Operations Aboard Tiangong
Commercial space sector drives China's high-tech ambitions
10 Intertnational lunar projects picked for Chang'e 8 mission
Veteran Chinese astronaut to lead fresh crew to space station
|
Spire Clears Debt with Sale of Maritime Business to Kpler
SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Beyond Gravity and Rocket Lab join forces to streamline satellite constellation deployment
Space Collision Threat Fuels Urgency in Orbital Safety Market
Microsoft reports strong results driven by cloud and AI; Urges fast 'resolution' of transatlantic trade issues
NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue
Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
Super Earths Found Abundant in Distant Orbits Across the Galaxy
Astronomers find Earth-like exoplanets common across the cosmos
How Webb Telescope Opens New Avenues in the Quest for Extraterrestrial Life
Turning Down Starlight to Reveal Distant Worlds
Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus
On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down
20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus
NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters