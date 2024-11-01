24/7 Space News
 Aechelon links Vantor 3D terrain with Orbion SkyBeam to boost ICEYE SAR AI
Aechelon links Vantor 3D terrain with Orbion SkyBeam to boost ICEYE SAR AI

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 08, 2025

Aechelon Technology has completed a proof-of-concept integration of Vantor's 3D Operational Terrain into its Project Orbion SkyBeam AI exploitation system, using ICEYE's space-based synthetic aperture radar data to generate physics-accurate 3D terrain environments for time-sensitive missions and training.

The system converts ICEYE's high-resolution SAR imagery into detailed 3D visualizations that will be demonstrated interactively at I/ITSEC 2025 in Orlando, Florida.

Within SkyBeam, Aechelon fuses ICEYE detections of changes and objects on the ground with Vantor's continuously updated global 3D spatial foundation, which provides terrain and building footprints for more than 95 percent of Earth's land area with positional accuracy within about 3 meters in all dimensions.

Vantor maintains this 3D foundation with its imaging satellite constellation, which can revisit individual locations on Earth up to 15 times per day, and delivers the data into the SkyBeam environment via its Tensorglobe spatial intelligence platform.

Aechelon describes Project Orbion as an AI-enabled digital twin of the Earth that merges satellite imagery, radar intelligence, photogrammetry, and real-time detections into a single sensor-fused 3D operational picture.

Company CEO Nacho Sanz-Pastor said Aechelon has integrated Vantor's high-resolution imagery and 3D data into its products for many years across multiple defense programs and that this is the first time Vantor's software-enabled spatial intelligence has been combined with Project Orbion, extending the set of partners contributing to next-generation geospatial intelligence.

The proof-of-concept highlights an open exploitation environment that ingests heterogeneous geospatial sources, with Aechelon AI algorithms extracting 3D vegetation and processing Vantor building footprints into full 3D models while dynamic moving models correlate ICEYE SAR detections into precise, real-time 3D target and object representations.

Aechelon's AI also applies machine learning - based environmental modeling to enhance Vantor imagery and elevation data, including real-time snow accumulation synchronized with ICEYE satellite passes, to improve both visual detail and elevation accuracy in the synthetic environment.

According to Aechelon, the combined system enables operators to visualize moving targets, new structures, and other changes on the ground in an interactive 3D view with high positional accuracy, supporting both defense applications and civilian uses such as disaster response, emergency management, and autonomous AI system training.

Built on the SkyBeam platform, Project Orbion is presented as the core of Aechelon's global, continuously updated, sensor-fused geospatial ecosystem, with the I/ITSEC 2025 live demonstration intended to show the quality of the fused 3D terrain and object environment.

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




