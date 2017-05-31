exactEarth Launches Revolutionary Global Real-Time Maritime Tracking and Information Service



by Staff Writers



Cambridge, Canada (SPX) May 31, 2017



"We live in a real-time world and we're deploying a major global real-time maritime data infrastructure," said Peter Mabson, CEO of exactEarth.

exactEarth Ltd ("exactEarth" or the "Company") (TSX: XCT), a leading provider of Satellite AIS data services announces the launch of exactView RT powered by Harris ("exactView RT") - the world's first global, persistent real-time Satellite AIS service.

This revolutionary capability is expected to enable a wide variety of new service capabilities for the global maritime community and to contribute strongly over the next 20 years to the improvement of maritime safety, commerce, navigation, environmental management, and security.

exactView RT consists of a system of more than 60 maritime satellite payloads, designed, built and operated by Harris Corporation - a world leader in satellite payload technology - which are hosted onboard the Iridium NEXT constellation of satellites.

These advanced maritime payloads cover the entire maritime VHF radio band and leverage the unique cross-linked architecture of the global Iridium NEXT satellite constellation to deliver AIS and other vessel-based VHF data services from any vessel, anywhere on the globe, relaying that data securely to customers in real-time.

Today the first four of these advanced real-time maritime payloads are being put into service with the completion of full system deployment expected in 2018.

Initially, the system is tracking more than 250,000 AIS-equipped vessels around the world including Class B AIS device transmissions utilizing exactTraxTM technology. With the continued growth of the highly successful global AIS system, this tracked population is expected to grow to more than one million vessels worldwide in the next decade. Real-time global AIS data unlocks huge possibilities and enables significant advances in maritime safety, security and efficiency.

Advantages include the ability to provide automatic alerts when vessels veer off course; real-time route optimization can provide substantial fuel savings and emissions reductions for vessel owners and operators; logistics and port operations will run more efficiently with highly accurate location and arrival predictions; and, fishing activity can be more effectively managed and enforced.

In addition, the ability of the exactView RT system to address the full maritime VHF frequency band combined with the full capabilities of the Iridium NEXT system to transmit data to anyone, anywhere opens up the potential for a wide range of future real-time vessel data services, which will further improve vessel safety, efficiency, and navigation in support of the major smart vessel and e-Navigation initiatives of the global maritime industry.

"We live in a real-time world and we're deploying a major global real-time maritime data infrastructure," said Peter Mabson, CEO of exactEarth.

"exactView RT provides global, continuous coverage which literally opens up a world of new application possibilities that are limited only by our imagination. I would like thank our partners at Harris and Iridium for turning this vision into reality and look forward to working with them and a wide range of other international application partners to bring the benefits of this exciting and revolutionary new capability to the global maritime community."

Paris (AFP) May 30, 2017





Observing Earth from 400 kilometres (250 miles) away has made astronaut Thomas Pesquet aware of the planet's fragility as never before, he told AFP from the International Space Station days before heading home. While on terra firma politicians argued over a pact to preserve Earth's climate for future generations of humans, the Frenchman had six months to contemplate the planet from an unfami ... read more

Related Links

