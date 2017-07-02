Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
DRAGON SPACE
Yuanwang-3 completes ship check mission, ready for Chang'e-5 lunar probe launch
 by Staff Writers
 Nanjing (XNA) Jul 02, 2017


illustration only

Chinese space-monitoring ship Yuanwang-3 has completed a 27-day maritime calibration mission and returned to port in east China's Jiangsu Province Thursday.

The ship will take part in six maritime space monitoring missions as a part of the space expeditions scheduled for the second half of the year, which will include the launch of the Chang'e-5 lunar probe and BeiDou-3 satellite.

Yuanwang-3 has embarked on more than 40 expeditions in the Pacific, Indian and Atlantic oceans, sailing more than 580,000 nautical miles.

Apart from the missions assigned to Yuanwang-3, Yuanwang series vessels will carry out a total of 16 maritime space monitoring missions in the latter half of this year.

The Yuanwang-1 and Yuanwang-2 ships were China's first-generation space tracking vessels, which first entered service in late 1970s, making China the fourth country to master space tracking technology after the United States, Russia and France.

Source: Xinhua News

DRAGON SPACE
China prepares to launch second heavy-lift carrier rocket
 Beijing (AFP) July 1, 2017
 China is preparing to launch a powerful rocket on Sunday as the country presses on with its ambitious space program. Designed to lift space station components, deep-space probes and communication satellites into orbit, the Long March-5 Y2 is Beijing's second heavy-lift rocket able to carry up to 25 tonnes - or around the same weight as 16 cars. It will take off from the Wenchang launch ... read more
