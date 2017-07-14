Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Yes, the sun is an ordinary, solar-type star after all
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Jul 14, 2017


In this video you are placed inside a simulation of the interior of a solar-type star. The red and blue shapes represent the turbulent convective motions that animate the external shell of the Sun, which covers 30% of its radius. Click here for video and detailed caption

The Sun is a solar-type star, a new study claims - resolving an ongoing controversy about whether the star at the center of our Solar System exhibits the same cyclic behavior as other nearby, solar-type stars.

The results also advance scientists' understanding of how stars generate their magnetic fields.

The Sun's activity - including changes in the number of sunspots, levels of radiation and ejection of material - varies on an eleven-year cycle, driven by changes in its magnetic field.

Understanding this cycle is one of the biggest outstanding problems in solar physics, in part because it does not appear to match magnetic cycles observed on other solar-type stars - leading some to suggest the Sun is fundamentally different.

Here, by carrying out a series of simulations of stellar magnetic fields, Antoine Strugarek and colleagues show that the Sun's magnetic cycle depends on its rotation rate and luminosity.

This relationship can be expressed in terms of the so-called Rossby number; they show that the magnetic cycle of the Sun is inversely proportional to this number.

Comparing the results of their simulations with available observations of cyclic activity in a sample of nearby solar-type stars, the authors further find that the cycle periods of the Sun and other solar-type stars all follow the same relationship with the Rossby number. The results demonstrate that the Sun is indeed a solar-type star.

Research paper

STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Researchers show how to make your own supernova
 Oxford UK (SPX) Jul 07, 2017
 One of the most extreme astrophysical events, Supernova explosions are the violent deaths of certain stars that scatter elements heavier than hydrogen and helium into surrounding space. Our own solar system is thought to have formed when a nearby supernova exploded distributing these elements into a cloud of hydrogen that then condensed to form our sun and the planets. In fact, the very atoms th ... read more
