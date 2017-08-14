Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DRAGON SPACE
Xian Satellite Control Center resolves over 10 major satellite faults in 50 years
 by Staff Writers
 Xi'an, China (XNA) Aug 14, 2017


illustration only

Over the 50 years since its founding, the Xi'an Satellite Control Center has successfully resolved major faults in over 10 satellites, saving the country billions yuan in possible losses, the center said Wednesday.

Founded in 1967, the center is tasked with routine telemetry, orbit control and breakdown diagnosis and maintenance of satellites.

In one case, the center successfully sent the communications satellite Zhongxing-9A into correct orbit, after it had failed to enter its preset orbit after launch.

The satellite was launched on June 19, 2017. Abnormal performance during the launch stage had caused the satellite to orbit about 16,420 km above the Earth's surface while its preset orbit was at 41,991 km above the Earth, according to Yang Yong'an, senior engineer at the center.

Over the following 16 days, staff members at the center carried out consultations with the satellite's designer and manufacturer and formulated a solution.

After 10 orbit adjustments, the satellite finally entered the preset orbit.@ In another case, the maritime satellite Haiyang-2, launched in August, 2011, began to fail soon after entering orbit and was at risk of disintegrating.

Fan Henghai, chief technician at the time, worked with other staff members for 45 days to successfully fix the problem.

The center currently monitors and manages over 100 Chinese spacecraft in orbit.

Over the last three years, the center has debugged hundreds of satellite glitches, according to Li Weiping, senior engineer at the center.

Source: Xinhua News

DRAGON SPACE
Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit
 Beijing (XNA) Jul 07, 2017
 The communications satellite Zhongxing-9A has entered its preset orbit over two weeks after its launch on June 19. Abnormal performance was identified during the third phase of the Long March-3B launch, which failed to deliver the satellite as planned. The satellite conducted 10 orbit adjustments with its onboard thrusters and Wednesday reached its preset orbit at 101.4 degrees east ... read more
Related Links
 China National Space Administration
 The Chinese Space Program - News, Policy and Technology
China News from SinoDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DRAGON SPACE
A look inside the Space Station's experimental BEAM module

 Two Voyagers Taught Us How to Listen to Space

 NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington

 Voyager spacecraft still in communication 40 years out into the void
DRAGON SPACE
Space Launch System Solid Rocket Boosters 'on Target' for First Flight

 NASA Guide Outlines Deep Space Rocket's Unprecedented Capabilities

 Dragon to be packed with new experiments for International Space Station

 VSS Unity Flies with Propulsion Systems Installed and Live
DRAGON SPACE
China to build first Mars simulation base

 Five Years Ago and 154 Million Miles Away: Touchdown!

 For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars
DRAGON SPACE
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
DRAGON SPACE
Lockheed Martin invests $350M in state-of-the-art satellite production facility

 ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 Airbus DS to expand cooperation with Russia
DRAGON SPACE
Active machine learning for the discovery and crystallization of gigantic polyoxometalate molecules

 Tiny terahertz laser could be used for imaging, chemical detection

 Machine learning could be key to producing stronger, less corrosive metals

 NASA, Norway to develop Arctic laser-ranging station
DRAGON SPACE
NASA hiring a planetary protection officer to guard against alien invaders

 Scientists find four Earth-like exoplanets orbiting closest sun-like star

 TRAPPIST-1 twice as old as our solar system

 A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory
DRAGON SPACE
Twilight observations reveal huge storm on Neptune

 Scientists predict chemicals hiding beneath Neptune's icy surface

 Jovian storm looms large in the Jupiter's High North

 New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement