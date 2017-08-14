Xian Satellite Control Center resolves over 10 major satellite faults in 50 years

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Xi'an, China (XNA) Aug 14, 2017
Over the 50 years since its founding, the Xi'an Satellite Control Center has successfully resolved major faults in over 10 satellites, saving the country billions yuan in possible losses, the center said Wednesday.
Founded in 1967, the center is tasked with routine telemetry, orbit control and breakdown diagnosis and maintenance of satellites.
In one case, the center successfully sent the communications satellite Zhongxing-9A into correct orbit, after it had failed to enter its preset orbit after launch.
The satellite was launched on June 19, 2017. Abnormal performance during the launch stage had caused the satellite to orbit about 16,420 km above the Earth's surface while its preset orbit was at 41,991 km above the Earth, according to Yang Yong'an, senior engineer at the center.
Over the following 16 days, staff members at the center carried out consultations with the satellite's designer and manufacturer and formulated a solution.
After 10 orbit adjustments, the satellite finally entered the preset orbit.@ In another case, the maritime satellite Haiyang-2, launched in August, 2011, began to fail soon after entering orbit and was at risk of disintegrating.
Fan Henghai, chief technician at the time, worked with other staff members for 45 days to successfully fix the problem.
The center currently monitors and manages over 100 Chinese spacecraft in orbit.
Over the last three years, the center has debugged hundreds of satellite glitches, according to Li Weiping, senior engineer at the center.
Source: Xinhua News
Beijing (XNA) Jul 07, 2017
The communications satellite Zhongxing-9A has entered its preset orbit over two weeks after its launch on June 19. Abnormal performance was identified during the third phase of the Long March-3B launch, which failed to deliver the satellite as planned. The satellite conducted 10 orbit adjustments with its onboard thrusters and Wednesday reached its preset orbit at 101.4 degrees east ... read more
Related Links
China National Space Administration
The Chinese Space Program - News, Policy and Technology
China News from SinoDaily.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement