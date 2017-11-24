US ends search for sailors after Philippine Sea air crash

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Tokyo (AFP) Nov 24, 2017
The US Navy on Friday called off its search for three American sailors missing since their plane crashed in the Philippine Sea.
A C-2A "Greyhound" aircraft with 11 people on board went down Wednesday afternoon around 930 kilometres (500 nautical miles) southeast of Okinawa. Eight sailors were rescued shortly after the accident.
All eight "are in good condition at this time," the navy said in a statement.
The decision to abandon the search and rescue comes after two days of operations involving seven ships from the US Navy and Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force, three helicopter squadrons and maritime patrol aircraft.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with our lost shipmates and their families," said the statement.
"As difficult as this is, we are thankful for the rapid and effective response that led to the rescue of eight of our shipmates," it said.
The plane was on a routine transport flight, carrying passengers and cargo from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in southern Japan to the USS Ronald Reagan.
The C-2A is a re-supply workhorse for US aircraft carriers, routinely ferrying cargo, mail and people onto and off the globally deployed vessels.
US authorities initially told Japan on Wednesday that engine trouble was the suspected cause of the accident. The Navy says it has launched an investigation.
The crash is the latest in a string of recent accidents involving US naval vessels in the Asia-Pacific region.
In August, the destroyer USS John S. McCain collided with a tanker off Singapore, killing 10 sailors and injuring five others.
Two months earlier, another destroyer, the USS Fitzgerald, and a cargo ship smashed into each other off Japan, leaving seven sailors dead.
There were also two other, lesser-known incidents. In January, the USS Antietam ran aground near its base in Japan, and in May, the USS Lake Champlain collided with a South Korean fishing vessel.
Tokyo (AFP) Nov 23, 2017
Eight warships joined a US aircraft carrier and scores of helicopters and planes Thursday to search for three American sailors who went missing after their plane crashed in the Philippine Sea. The families of the missing sailors were notified after a C-2A "Greyhound" aircraft with 11 people on board went down Wednesday afternoon around 930 kilometres (500 nautical miles) southeast of Okinawa ... read more
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement