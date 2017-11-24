Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
AEROSPACE
US ends search for sailors after Philippine Sea air crash
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Nov 24, 2017


The US Navy on Friday called off its search for three American sailors missing since their plane crashed in the Philippine Sea.

A C-2A "Greyhound" aircraft with 11 people on board went down Wednesday afternoon around 930 kilometres (500 nautical miles) southeast of Okinawa. Eight sailors were rescued shortly after the accident.

All eight "are in good condition at this time," the navy said in a statement.

The decision to abandon the search and rescue comes after two days of operations involving seven ships from the US Navy and Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force, three helicopter squadrons and maritime patrol aircraft.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our lost shipmates and their families," said the statement.

"As difficult as this is, we are thankful for the rapid and effective response that led to the rescue of eight of our shipmates," it said.

The plane was on a routine transport flight, carrying passengers and cargo from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in southern Japan to the USS Ronald Reagan.

The C-2A is a re-supply workhorse for US aircraft carriers, routinely ferrying cargo, mail and people onto and off the globally deployed vessels.

US authorities initially told Japan on Wednesday that engine trouble was the suspected cause of the accident. The Navy says it has launched an investigation.

The crash is the latest in a string of recent accidents involving US naval vessels in the Asia-Pacific region.

In August, the destroyer USS John S. McCain collided with a tanker off Singapore, killing 10 sailors and injuring five others.

Two months earlier, another destroyer, the USS Fitzgerald, and a cargo ship smashed into each other off Japan, leaving seven sailors dead.

There were also two other, lesser-known incidents. In January, the USS Antietam ran aground near its base in Japan, and in May, the USS Lake Champlain collided with a South Korean fishing vessel.

AEROSPACE
Massive search expands for US sailors after Philippine Sea air crash
 Tokyo (AFP) Nov 23, 2017
 Eight warships joined a US aircraft carrier and scores of helicopters and planes Thursday to search for three American sailors who went missing after their plane crashed in the Philippine Sea. The families of the missing sailors were notified after a C-2A "Greyhound" aircraft with 11 people on board went down Wednesday afternoon around 930 kilometres (500 nautical miles) southeast of Okinawa ... read more
Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

AEROSPACE
New motion sensors major step towards cheaper wearable technology

 Can a magnetic sail slow down an interstellar probe

 SSL Selected to Conduct Power and Propulsion Study for NASA's Deep Space Gateway Concept

 MDA Selects AdaCore's GNAT Pro Assurance Development Platform for ISS Software
AEROSPACE
Aerojet Rocketdyne supports ULA Delta II launch of JPSS-1

 Old Rivals India, China Nurture New Rivalry in Satellite Launch Business

 NASA launches next-generation weather satellite

 SpaceX postpones launch of secretive Zuma mission
AEROSPACE
Winds Blow Dust off the Solar Panels Improving Energy Levels

 Recurring Martian Streaks: Flowing Sand, Not Water?

 From Hannover around the world and to the Mars: LZH delivers laser for ExoMars 2020

 NASA Selects Instrument for Future International Mission to Martian Moons
AEROSPACE
China plans for nuclear-powered interplanetary capacity by 2040

 China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020

 Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut
AEROSPACE
Space Launch plans UK industry tour

 Astronaut meets volcano

 European Space Week starts in Estonia

 New Chinese sat comms company awaits approval
AEROSPACE
Booming life for 'PUBG' death-match computer game

 3rd SES bids farewell to ANGELS satellite

 New way to write magnetic info could pave the way for hardware neural networks

 Borophene shines alone as 2-D plasmonic material
AEROSPACE
Lava or Not, Exoplanet 55 Cancri e Likely to have Atmosphere

 Images of strange solar system visitor peel away some of the mystery

 Familiar-Looking Messenger from Another Solar System

 Space dust may transport life between worlds, research suggests
AEROSPACE
Pluto's hydrocarbon haze keeps dwarf planet colder than expected

 Jupiter's Stunning Southern Hemisphere

 Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement